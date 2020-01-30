NEWS
Executive Appointments
BlackRock appoints new chief operating officer
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:48PM

BlackRock Australia has appointed a new chief operating officer and created a new head of public policy role.

BlackRock has confirmed Shane Flatman is vacating the role of chief operating officer of the Australian business. He has held the position for five years.

Flatman relocated to Hong Kong for the regional role of APAC head of strategic execution in September 2019

Alison Telfer, who is also BlackRock's general counsel, will take over as chief operating officer and also take on the newly created head of public policy position.

She will remain general counsel and take on her new roles.

Telfer is also a member of the BlackRock Australia board and executive committee and holds seats on the strategy, product development, funds oversight and risk controls committees.

She has been general counsel for the investment manager for six years and was managing director prior to the creation of the new head of public policy role.

Before joining BlackRock, Telfer spent eight and a half years at Challenger where she was senior legal counsel and director of specialised product development.

Earlier in her career, Telfer worked at King & Wood Mallesons and Blake Dawson.

Head of BlackRock Australasia Andrew Landman commented: "I am pleased with Alison taking up these extended responsibilities and bringing her extensive legal and business experience to these roles."

"As a fiduciary, BlackRock supports the creation and implementation of regulations that increase market transparency, facilitate responsible growth in capital markets and protect investors.

"Alison will help the firm navigate, and respond to, the ever-changing regulatory landscape in the Australasian region with our clients' interests in mind, and align our operational priorities accordingly."

At a media event last year, BlackRock head of iShares Australia Chrsitian Obrist said BlackRock was appointing a head of public policy to navigate the shifting regulatory landscape in Australia.

He said at the time: "We have a big team at BlackRock... We've just announced someone here to lead our public policy team in Australia and that will include regulator engagement to be a part of that conversation, to shape that ecosystem.

"What you don't want is an ecosystem that allows for inefficient, faulty products to evolve in the market."

