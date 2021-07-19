NEWS
Executive Appointments

Bennelong boards appoint chair

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 JUL 2021   12:02PM

The Bennelong Funds Management Group welcomed a new chair, who previously led a major superannuation fund as its chief executive.

Michael Dwyer took over as chair of the group on July 1, which includes overseeing subsidiary Bennelong Funds Management.

Dwyer is the former chief executive of First State Super, serving in the role between 2004 and 2018. He left the fund as First State and VicSuper merged the following year, creating Aware Super.

He currently serves as the chair of NSW TCorp and UNHCR and is a director at Iress. Dwyer has been part of the Bennelong group since December 2020, when he was appointed non-executive director.

Bennelong Funds Management chief executive  Craig Bingham said Dwyer's industry knowledge and expertise will be invaluable for the business as it continues its growth strategy, both in Australia and overseas through its UK and US-based arm BennBridge.

"Michael's three decades in the superannuation industry, across a variety of senior roles and responsibilities, enables him to provide valuable insights to our executive team as the industry continues to evolve and mature," he said.

Dwyer succeeds Stephen Rix, who will remain on the boards as a non-executive director. Rix was named chair in 2016 and has been a member of the two boards since 2010.

"The past few years have seen significant growth for Bennelong both in Australia and overseas, and Stephen's experience in a range of investment banking, private equity and infrastructure operations has been instrumental during this time," Bingham said.

