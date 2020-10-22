NEWS
Regulatory
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank overstates liquidity
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 22 OCT 2020   12:04PM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has imposed an independent review into Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's liquidity after it failed to comply with liquidity standards.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank informed APRA last month of breaches to APS 210 which incorrectly classified some retail deposits into the most stable category of its liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding.

The bank said in a statement that the breaches resulted in an understatement of expected net cash outflow and overstated its liquidity position since January 2015.

Despite the bank's liquidity sitting above the regulator's minimum requirements, APRA has enforced a 10% increase to the current liquidity coverage ratio which will remain in place until the third party review has been completed.

APRA deputy chair John Lonsdale said the liquidity requirements ensure financial institutions can withstand an acute or longer-term stress scenario.

"Although Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's breaches don't impact the overall soundness of its liquidity position, APRA takes any breaches of its prudential requirements seriously," he said.

"It also sends a message to the wider banking industry that such breaches of our prudential standards are not acceptable, and APRA will respond in a commensurate manner, including applying penalties where appropriate."

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is also required to provide APRA with the last 24 months of relevant disclosures made under APS 330 which includes risk profile, risk management, capital adequacy and instruments and remuneration practices.

APRA awaits the outcome of an internal Bendigo and Adelaide Bank review before determining whether further action is required.

Read more: Bendigo and Adelaide BankAustralian Prudential Regulation AuthorityJohn Lonsdale
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
