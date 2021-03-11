Bellmont expands distribution capability

Bellmont Securities has hired a sales manager of adviser solutions in a bid to expand its managed accounts offering.

Ben Bell joined the Sydney-based firm this month, recently working at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) as an associate director in the wholesale sales team.

He spent over a decade at ASI, starting off as a regional sales manager then moving on to become a business development manager.

Prior to that, he held roles with Credit Suisse, Russell Investments and Towers Perrin.

Bell's new remit is growing Bellmont's managed account investment management offering and working closely with financial advice firms.

He reports to founders Peter Bell and David Montuoro. The firm also provides brokerage services.

Peter Bell said: "Growth in the managed account space has really picked up in the last 18 months, as more and more advice firms look to outsource their investment management function, providing them with the efficiency to be able to spend more time on client relationships and strategy, and a robust structure that enables them to scale, and grow the profitability of their business."

Rainmaker estimates that the managed accounts sector has about $70 billion in assets under management and growing.