Barings expands APAC team

The global investment manager has appointed Aaron Thirukumar and Sabrina Kwek to the position of director for institutional sales and senior director for wealth distribution, respectively.

In their new roles, Thirukumar and Kwek will be responsible for developing and managing client relationships and raising capital across the institutional channel in Australia and wealth channel in Southeast Asia.

Based in Sydney, Thirukumar will report to Barings head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Michael Gaffney.

He brings over a decade of experience, joining from Dimensional Fund Advisors where he was regional director and vice president of its institutional business.

Meantime, Singapore-based Kwek will report to head of distribution for greater China and Southeast Asia Lydia Wu.

Kwek boasts over 20 years of experience in asset management, having previously served as Allianz Global Investors director, private banking for Greater China and Southeast Asia.

She has also worked at Mirae Asset Global Investments, Robeco and Credit Suisse in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Barings head of distribution Asia Pacific Jon Millin said he is delighted to welcome the pair to the team.

"Barings has a strong commitment to the region and we are as invested in our people as we are in our clients," Millin said.

"I am confident that the expanded team is poised to continue delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients."

In addition to the appointments, Barings said it has been "adding resources in the Asia Pacific region as part of its long-term growth strategy."

The firm plans said it make additional new hires covering the institutional, wealth and retail businesses in Australia, Greater China, and Southeast Asia.

In March, Barings took on Brisbane-based Gryphon Capital Partners to expand the structured finance and real estate capabilities of the firm in the region.

A year prior, it acquired Sydney-based private equity real estate investment company Altis Property Partners.