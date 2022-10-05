Aware Super appoints new chair

Neil Cochrane will step down as chair of Aware Super, with the fund naming a new addition to its board as chair.

It caps three consecutive terms as chair for Cochrane, which is the maximum allowed. He was appointed chair of First State Super in 2014 and retained the role through its merger with VicSuper.

Replacing him, the fund has appointed Sam Mostyn as independent chair, effective March 2023.

"After a comprehensive search, I'm extremely pleased to welcome Sam Mostyn into the Aware Super family," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

"Sam is one of Australia's most seasoned board chairs and an experienced leader who understands that as one of Australia's largest super funds it is vitally important that we continue to deliver strong and sustainable long-term returns for our members. Sam also brings to the role the high integrity and deep care we have always found in Neil - values that underpin everything we stand for as a fund.

"At a time of so much change in the Australian economy, we're excited to have someone with Sam's extensive corporate experience demonstrating the long-term value creation that can be achieved through a commitment to policies such as positive climate action, and equality, diversity, and inclusion."

Mostyn is currently president of Chief Executive Women, chair of Ausfilm, The Climate Council ANROWS and The Foundation for Young Australians. She also sits on the board of Mirvac, Centre for Policy Development, and The Goodes O'Loughlin Foundation. In her executive career, Mostyn was a solicitor with Gilbert + Tobin, worked with Optus and IAG, and even worked as an adviser to Paul Keating while he was in office.

Meanwhile, Mostyn said she is looking forward to joining Aware Super at what is a pivotal time for both the fund and the retirement industry, and feels privileged to succeed Cochrane.

"Given Aware Super's member base, I look forward to bringing a continued focus on the values and principles that have defined the culture, aspirations and strong performance of the organisation to date," she said.

Stewart added that the fund would not be what it is today if it weren't for Cochrane.

"Neil is one of the great custodians of Australia's superannuation system, having dedicated more than three decades to ensuring Australians can look forward to their best possible retirement. As a fund - firstly as First State Super, and then as Aware Super - we have been incredibly fortunate to have benefited from his leadership since his appointment in 2014," she said.

"I am very grateful, on a personal level, for the wisdom and guidance Neil brought to the role as chair of our board, to the benefit of all our members."