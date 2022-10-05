Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Aware Super appoints new chair

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 OCT 2022   12:49PM

Neil Cochrane will step down as chair of Aware Super, with the fund naming a new addition to its board as chair.

It caps three consecutive terms as chair for Cochrane, which is the maximum allowed. He was appointed chair of First State Super in 2014 and retained the role through its merger with VicSuper.

Replacing him, the fund has appointed Sam Mostyn as independent chair, effective March 2023.

"After a comprehensive search, I'm extremely pleased to welcome Sam Mostyn into the Aware Super family," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"Sam is one of Australia's most seasoned board chairs and an experienced leader who understands that as one of Australia's largest super funds it is vitally important that we continue to deliver strong and sustainable long-term returns for our members. Sam also brings to the role the high integrity and deep care we have always found in Neil - values that underpin everything we stand for as a fund.

"At a time of so much change in the Australian economy, we're excited to have someone with Sam's extensive corporate experience demonstrating the long-term value creation that can be achieved through a commitment to policies such as positive climate action, and equality, diversity, and inclusion."

Mostyn is currently president of Chief Executive Women, chair of Ausfilm, The Climate Council ANROWS and The Foundation for Young Australians. She also sits on the board of Mirvac, Centre for Policy Development, and The Goodes O'Loughlin Foundation. In her executive career, Mostyn was a solicitor with Gilbert + Tobin, worked with Optus and IAG, and even worked as an adviser to Paul Keating while he was in office.

Meanwhile, Mostyn said she is looking forward to joining Aware Super at what is a pivotal time for both the fund and the retirement industry, and feels privileged to succeed Cochrane.

"Given Aware Super's member base, I look forward to bringing a continued focus on the values and principles that have defined the culture, aspirations and strong performance of the organisation to date," she said.

Stewart added that the fund would not be what it is today if it weren't for Cochrane.

"Neil is one of the great custodians of Australia's superannuation system, having dedicated more than three decades to ensuring Australians can look forward to their best possible retirement. As a fund - firstly as First State Super, and then as Aware Super - we have been incredibly fortunate to have benefited from his leadership since his appointment in 2014," she said.

"I am very grateful, on a personal level, for the wisdom and guidance Neil brought to the role as chair of our board, to the benefit of all our members."

Read more: Aware SuperNeil CochraneSam MostynDeanne Stewart
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super director wins Trustee of the Year
Aware Real Estate snaps up St Leonards site
Aware Super deepens TAL relationship
iExtend adds lead alliances role
Aware Super launches $7 billion property arm
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds
Super giants, investment firms join Future IM/Pact
Link Group hires technology, marketing leads in super arm
Aware Super overhauls fee structure
Charter Hall sells half-stake in office fund to GIC

Editor's Choice

CALI names chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Equipsuper restructures investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

MLC launches first retail private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER
In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

CHLOE WALKER
In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.