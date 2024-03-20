AustralianSuper's move to boost productivity by up to 30%

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAR 2024   12:28PM

AustralianSuper announced it would be one of 600 companies globally to participate in the Copilot for Microsoft 365 Early Access Program (EAP).

AustralianSuper's chief technology officer Mike Backeberg said the move to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into the fund will deliver a positive return on investment (ROI) for members.

"We see technology as a differentiating capability that enables us to deliver superior member outcomes," Backeberg said.

"We aim to be thought leaders in the generative AI space. Our core priority is to use it to improve member outcomes, both through the way we provide services and how we are using it to free up our people to focus more on higher-value tasks.

AustralianSuper has set a goal of increasing productivity by 5% across its organisation using AI within the next 12 months. While Backeberg admits the goal is conservative, he believes the ROI will be substantial over the longer-term.

"Increasing productivity by 5% will pay for the actual technology multiple times over. With that kind of ROI, we don't have to be too aggressive," he said.

"Over the next few years, it's probably going to be more like a 20 to 30% increase in productivity, depending on the evolution and availability of AI technology."

Backeberg said he expects it will take around 18 months for AustralianSuper employees to properly adopt generative AI because the fund needs to "think carefully" about how it will be embedded into its processes.

"Our AI maturity is only at level one on the five-point scale that we're using, so we'll be undertaking a program to get ourselves up the maturity scale and increase the use of AI," Backeberg said.

"Employees will require it as part of their toolset, so we need to provide the right onboarding, education and training to ensure they get value out of technologies like Copilot for Microsoft 365."

AustralianSuper's adoption of AI is not a new endeavour. Since 2016, it has actively used AI technologies in its decision support and straight-through processing systems. But with the arrival of generative AI through ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and other solutions, the fund said it sharpened its focus on using the technology to improve member outcomes.

Initially, 100 employees were set to participate in AustralianSuper's Copilot for Microsoft 365 trial, which began in late 2023. But due to "overwhelming interest", the trial expanded to around 260 active users.

