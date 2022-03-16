AustralianSuper appoints first chief operating officer, hires in New York

The superannuation giant has promoted its group executive for finance operations to the role of chief operating officer, while also building out its investments team in New York.

AustralianSuper has named Peter Curtis as its first chief operating officer. He has been with the fund since 2006, having joined as senior manager of investments, a role for almost 13 years before being named to the group executive role.

His appointment is effective April 4 and while he will remain responsible for finance, legal and investment operations, he will also take on responsibility for technology services.

AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder said the new role enables the fund to further enhance its operating rhythm as it grows globally.

"This is a key component in the delivery of our 2030 strategy and goal to be Australia's leading superannuation fund for members," he said.

"Mr Curtis has played a key role driving our internalisation strategy. His knowledge and insights will be essential in guiding the future operations of the fund in this new role."

A spokesperson for AustralianSuper also confirmed the appointment of Jennie Rose as senior investment director, infrastructure debt within the fund's recently established New York office.

Responsible for leading the global infrastructure debt strategy, Rose joined in the role this month. She comes from Barings where she was managing director, global infrastructure debt for close to four years.

Rose has also previously held roles with GE Energy Financial Services and Deutsche Bank.

These two appointments follow that of former CareSuper chief risk officer Belinda Ray as head of internal audit.

Her appointment is also effective in April.