Investment

Australians are crypto-curious but not committing

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 APR 2022   12:46PM

Despite 2021 being a breakout year for crypto in Australia, the nation still lags the rest of the world when it comes to adoption, according to Gemini's 2022 Global State of Crypto report.

Surveying nearly 30,000 adults across 20 countries, Gemini found that more than two in five crypto owners in Australia first started investing in crypto in 2021.

While Australia's crypto adoption rate is similar to western nations like the US and the UK, the country lags in terms of adoption in comparison to other APAC countries surveyed, such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and India.

Perhaps the trepidation stems from the legal uncertainty around cryptocurrency, as among non-owners, 39% in Asia Pacific, 37% in Latin America, and 36% in Europe say regulation is a concern.

In addition, for 30% of respondents in the Middle East, 24% in Asia Pacific, and 23% in Latin America, the tax complexities of owning cryptocurrency have kept them from investing in crypto.

About 81% of Australian crypto investors choose to hold their crypto investments for the long term with over half of Australian crypto investors surveyed viewing cryptocurrency as a good way to diversify their assets.

Globally, 41% of respondents said they are crypto-curious. The crypto-curious are defined as consumers who do not currently own crypto but are either interested in learning more or say they are likely to acquire cryptocurrency in the next year.

Among the crypto-curious who plan to purchase for the first time in the next year, 47% were women.

Women in developing nations lead the way, ,representing at least half of crypto owners in Israel, Indonesia and Nigeria.

Conversely, in developed countries and regions only a third of current crypto owners are women, including in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

