Australian Retirement Trust records -0.96% return

Australian Retirement Trust's default option returned -0.96% last financial year, which it says is a good outcome given the current environment.

The $200 billion fund said it is happy with the result, as market commentators were predicting an average return of about -3%. For example, Rainmaker Information recently said super fund members should expect a median return of -2.8%.

"Reflecting on the financial year, the June quarter delivered particularly poor performance for share market investments," ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick said.

"Share markets valuations in some countries fell in excess of 15% with the technology sector particularly negatively impacted. In line with our valuation policy, as we approached quarter end, a review of our unlisted asset valuations was conducted resulting in a downward adjustment to certain private equity investments to better reflect our current view of their underlying values."

He said the fund's diversified portfolios weathered the storm better than most, with the Super Savings and QSuper Balanced options among the best performing products this financial year. Over 10 years, the options have returned 9% and 7.8% respectively.

"As a profit-for-members fund, our investment team has remained focused on delivering the best outcomes for our two million-plus members in this tough market environment," Patrick said.

ART saw its worst return in its balanced indexed option, coming in at -7.94%. Its best return was achieved by the diversified alternatives portfolio at 13.01%.

In single asset class options, the emerging markets share option has the worst return with -16.72% while its property option had the best at 8.38%.