Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP

Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMPBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 13 JUL 2023 12:49PM
Australian inflation will fall over the next six months, according to AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina.
During an AMP webinar, Mousina noted peak Australian inflation trailed the US by around six months, suggesting a similar delay should be expected in its decline. She partly attributed this lag to unique domestic circumstances.
"We've experienced a number of domestic issues at varying times that led to inflation outbreaks," Mousina said.
These issues range from flooding, which drove up fresh food prices, to electricity prices, which began to climb following a series of price rises in the Northern Hemisphere.
AMP forecast that inflation will fall to under 4% on an annual basis by year-end.
However, the Australian economy still faces several challenges.
"There are still signs of not enough excess capacity in the Australian market, this can lead to potential inflation problems. Also, the fact that consumers still have too much excess savings, is leading to excessive consumer spending, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) probably needs to hike rates again," Mousina said.
Australia's labour market remains tight, with the unemployment rate near its lowest level in nearly 50 years and there are still a significant number of job openings. For every unemployed person there was around 0.8 jobs available, she added.
Housing is also continuing to surprise to the upside, national home prices are up by nearly 4% since the market bottom in February.
"This has led to some concern that there's more pent-up savings in the Australian economy than we have anticipated," Mousina said.
"We think this is leading to the Reserve Bank raising rates, there are probably another hikes left in the RBA's hiking cycle."
