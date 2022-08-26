Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australian Ethical sees profits drop, record super flows

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   10:53AM

Profits are down and expenses are up at Australian Ethical, as it continues to implement its high growth strategy.

Releasing its full-year results today, Australian Ethical recorded a 15% drop in net profit after tax to $9.6 million and a 7% decline in underlying profit after tax, coming in at $10.3 million.

Expenses grew by 28% over the year as it looks to scale the business and invested in growth opportunities, the investment manager said.

Its operating revenues increased by 21% to $70.8 million, driven by strong average growth in its funds under management. It started the year with $6.94 billion in FUM but market volatility and the loss of a $200 million institutional mandate saw this drop to $6.2 billion by year end.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

Its merger with Christian Super, to be completed early 2023, is expected to add a further $2 billion to FUM. While it expects some member attrition, Australian Ethical said its pro-forma combined FUM should be about $8 billion upon completion. Integration costs of up to $4 million are expected to be incurred and Australian Ethical expects to retain 10-15 Christian Super staff, the existing investment philosophy and options offered to members. Scale benefits of the merger are expected to enable an aggregate fee cut of around three basis points, Australian Ethical said.

The merger aside, net flows for superannuation hit a new record, coming in at $800 million for the year, up 22% on last year. Super members grew by 16%. Meanwhile, net flows from the adviser channel were up 46%, Australian Ethical said.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

While these were positive, the group's total net flows were down 8%, coming in at $0.94 billion.

"In line with our strategic roadmap, we will continue with disciplined investment in our business, balanced with careful cost management. We are prudent stewards of capital, but we're not afraid to invest for the long term when we see a change to further strengthen our advantages," Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said.

"Looking ahead, we expect the growth in net flows to continue in FY23, with further diligent investment in the business as we execute our strategic roadmap, balancing market volatility with the growth opportunity."

Read more: Australian EthicalChristian SuperJohn McMurdo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lutheran Super merger imminent
Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger
Top super funds for ESG revealed
50% of advisers now offering ESG advice
Leading wealth management marketers recognised
EQT reveals most popular fund launches
Australian Ethical appoints chief people and culture officer
Hostplus tops super ranks to March
Australian Ethical hands down tech mandate
Australian Ethical adds to investment committee

Editor's Choice

Vanguard granted RSE licence

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Vanguard expects to launch its product before the end of the year, having been handed a registrable superannuation entity licence.

Not ruling anything out: Insignia Financial

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Having attributed its strong FY22 earnings to its recent acquisitions, Insignia Financial's Renato Mota is not ruling out future M&A opportunities to add scale.

Australian Ethical sees profits drop, record super flows

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Profits are down and expenses are up at Australian Ethical, as it continues to implement its high growth strategy.

ASIC capability review released

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) reviewed ASIC and said it's generally effective and capable but there are still some important opportunities to enhance performance.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.