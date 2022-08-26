Australian Ethical sees profits drop, record super flows

Profits are down and expenses are up at Australian Ethical, as it continues to implement its high growth strategy.

Releasing its full-year results today, Australian Ethical recorded a 15% drop in net profit after tax to $9.6 million and a 7% decline in underlying profit after tax, coming in at $10.3 million.

Expenses grew by 28% over the year as it looks to scale the business and invested in growth opportunities, the investment manager said.

Its operating revenues increased by 21% to $70.8 million, driven by strong average growth in its funds under management. It started the year with $6.94 billion in FUM but market volatility and the loss of a $200 million institutional mandate saw this drop to $6.2 billion by year end.

Its merger with Christian Super, to be completed early 2023, is expected to add a further $2 billion to FUM. While it expects some member attrition, Australian Ethical said its pro-forma combined FUM should be about $8 billion upon completion. Integration costs of up to $4 million are expected to be incurred and Australian Ethical expects to retain 10-15 Christian Super staff, the existing investment philosophy and options offered to members. Scale benefits of the merger are expected to enable an aggregate fee cut of around three basis points, Australian Ethical said.

The merger aside, net flows for superannuation hit a new record, coming in at $800 million for the year, up 22% on last year. Super members grew by 16%. Meanwhile, net flows from the adviser channel were up 46%, Australian Ethical said.

While these were positive, the group's total net flows were down 8%, coming in at $0.94 billion.

"In line with our strategic roadmap, we will continue with disciplined investment in our business, balanced with careful cost management. We are prudent stewards of capital, but we're not afraid to invest for the long term when we see a change to further strengthen our advantages," Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said.

"Looking ahead, we expect the growth in net flows to continue in FY23, with further diligent investment in the business as we execute our strategic roadmap, balancing market volatility with the growth opportunity."