Australian Ethical, Christian Super confirm merger

After announcing they were exploring a merger in April, Australian Ethical and Christian Super have signed a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

The decision brings an end to Christian Super, which was established in 1984, with all its members expected to transfer to Australian Ethical no later than early 2023.

The funds said they are in agreeance that it is in Christian Super members' best interests to merge and aligns with their preference for purpose-driven investing. While more details will come in time, Australian Ethical said the merger will provide additional scale and accelerate its ability to implement fee reductions.

Australian Ethical currently has about $4.42 billion in super funds under management and will add a further $2 billion through the merger. Australian Ethical's membership will also increase by about 30,000, bringing it to more than 90,000.

There was no update as to what the merger means for Christian Super's leadership team, but Australian Ethical did state that there will be no changes to its board.

"Since 1986, Australian Ethical has been investing for a better world, carving out positive impact for people, planet and animals through our investments. We're delighted to welcome new members who share this vision and want to use the power of their money to support a more sustainable future," Australian Ethical chair Steve Gibbs said.

Also commenting, Christian Super chair Neville Cox said: "As we look to wind up Christian Super after nearly four successful decades of pioneering values-based investing in Australia, we are pleased to have found an alternative for our members that is not only in their best interest but also champions a similar purpose-driven approach."

In late 2021, Christian Super had a range of licensing conditions imposed on its licence following its failure of the Your Future, Your Super performance test. One of the conditions was that it must make plans to merge by the middle of this year.

Australian Ethical said the details of estimated transition and integration costs will be included in its annual report, expected in August.

The news came as Australian Ethical provided an updated for the June quarter. While it reported positive net flows of $102 million, it also saw a $150 million redemption from an institutional client that is in-housing its responsible investment strategy upon merger. It said the strong flows were driven by super contributions.

It saw record net flows for the financial year at $943 million. Excluding institutional, they were $1.14 billion, up 20% year on year. Super flows were up 22% for the year, coming in at $751 million.

However, on a quarterly basis, total FUM is down 9% from March 31.

Australian Ethical welcomed close to 4800 new customers in the three months to June 31, up 4% for the quarter and 17% year on year with the total now sitting at 83,066.