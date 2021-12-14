Aussies less confident about retirement age

Australians are less optimistic about retiring at their desired age compared to their global counterparts, a new study shows.

The latest Global Defined Contribution Participant Survey by MFS Investment Management of 4000 respondents found that only 71% of Aussies are confident about retiring at the right time, lagging behind those in the US (84%), Canada (84%) and the UK (76%).

Aussie hope to retire at 61 years old on average, yet nearly one quarter are delaying retirement until 71.

Only 13% expect a hard stop retirement, while the majority (57%) expect to reduce working hours or switch jobs.

The global pandemic has dragged on the retirement dreams of many Australians, as they also feel that their savings will not last the rest of their lives.

Those under 45 years of age said they will be forced to work longer and save more for retirement.

This cohort is twice as bullish as their older peers, with 47% taking on significant risk to gain a substantial return, compared to 21% of people aged over 45.

MFS Investment Management head of Australia and New Zealand Marian Poirier said the shock and persisting uncertainty caused by the pandemic has left an indelible mark on younger retirement investors, and their concerns need to be properly addressed for them to get back on track.

Factors that also contribute to low confidence include uncertainty about the levels of return on their retirement savings and the drawdown rates at retirement.

Almost one-third rely on their super fund to help them make retirement contribution and planning decisions, 30% turn to a family member, while only 29% receive professional advice.

Just over half of advised people selected their adviser based on fees, followed by years of experience and retirement planning expertise.

"We see enormous potential for advisers to provide a greater and more specialist role in providing asset allocation advice to superannuants, especially women who remain under-advised despite their working lives typically being more varied and punctuated by life events," Poirier said.