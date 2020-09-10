NEWS
Investment
Aussie small caps outperform
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:43PM

Australian small-cap managers are blitzing league tables and outperforming most investment strategies during the global pandemic, Rainmaker research shows.

Rainmaker's July Wholesale managed funds performance report reveals the best and worst fund managers, pointing out stellar performances from the likes of Lakehouse Capital, SG Hiscock and OC Funds Management.

While the ASX Small Ordinaries Index returned 6.5% over a three year period, Lakehouse Small Companies Fund earned a whopping 26.2%, followed by the SG Hiscock Emerging Companies Fund (19.1%) and OC Micro-cap Companies Fund (18.6%).

For large-cap Aussie equities, Bennelong's Australian Equities Fund (13.6%) topped the leagues table, followed by its Concentrated Australian Equities (12.4%) and Greencape's Broadcap Fund (11.2%).

8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Australian fixed-interest funds had 35 out of 42 products returning between 5.1% p.a. and 6.6% p.a. over three years. The remainder returned between 1.6% p.a. and 3.6% p.a.

The nature of fixed interest returns means that fixed-income managers behave very differently to equities managers, the report read, noting that fixed interest has an upper limit on returns.

"Generally speaking, returns above the benchmark can only be achieved by playing around with interest rate risk and credit risk.

"Credit, for example, is an easy place to goose returns. Through time, credit securities produce higher yield than highly rated government bonds. So long as there is not a credit crunch the fund will show a higher return than the benchmark. This is not skill, it is gaming the system," Rainmaker said.

In the large-cap international equities sector, Loftus Peak Global Disruption Fund (23.1%), Zurich Concentrated Global Growth (23%) and BetaShares Global Sustainability Leaders (22%) were the best performers.

Across growth funds, IOOF's Multimix Growth Trust (7.9%), Vanguard's High Growth Index Fund (7.5%) and its Growth Index Fund (7.1%) comprised the top three.

Read more: RainmakerSG HiscockASX Small Ordinaries IndexBennelongGreencapeIOOFLakehouse CapitalLakehouse Small Companies FundOC Funds ManagementOC Micro-cap Companies FundFunds management
