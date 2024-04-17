Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ATO targets crypto investors, sharing economy

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 APR 2024   12:34PM

Cryptocurrency and the sharing economy are two hotspots the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will target this financial year as too many investors continue to blunder their tax returns.

With a horde of investors jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, many are failing to declare their profits and in some cases the losses, according to H&R Block director of tax communication Mark Chapman. The ATO estimates between 500,000 and one million Australians invest in cryptocurrency.

Investors must remember that cryptocurrencies, like shares, can give rise to capital gains tax (CGT) on profits, he said, adding they can be taxed on their profits as business income.

Cryptocurrencies include coins, tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Investors must declare staking rewards, which is income paid to crypto owners who hold tokens to validate transactions on the blockchain, and airdrops, which is the distribution of crypto-assets to digital wallets. They must also declare these values under the heading "Other income" in their tax return.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

If an investor later sells the crypto-asset earned via staking or airdrops, the amount reported as income will be the cost base for calculating CGT.

In a bid to search for elusive investors, Chapman said the ATO is collecting bulk records from Australian cryptocurrency designated service providers (DSPs) as part of a data matching program to ensure people trading in cryptocurrency are paying the right amount of tax.

"Data provided to the ATO includes cryptocurrency purchase and sale information. The data will identify taxpayers who fail to disclose their income details correctly," he said.

Those taking part in the sharing economy will also be high on the ATO's radar.

Chapman said the tax office is convinced that many people in the sharing economy are not properly declaring their profits and gains.

"So, if you obtain work through Uber, Airtasker or any of the many sharing economy platforms which allow you to rent out assets or your personal services, take heed. The ATO is now receiving reports from many platforms (including Uber), which it can use to highlight data mismatches," he said.

Those who rent out properties or part of one via platforms like Airbnb and Stayz are also under the spotlight.

"The ATO has numerous third-party sources of data which it can use to identify if you are receiving rent and they are on the lookout for mismatches with the tax return data that you report," he said.

Similarly, property investors claiming deductions are never far from the ATO's watchful eye as a recent review found 90% of tax returns were full of errors.

This year, Chapman said investors can expect the ATO to crack down on excessive interest expense claims, such as where property owners have tried to claim borrowing costs on the family home and rental property.

Incorrect apportionment of rental income and expenses between owners, such as where deductions on a jointly owned property are claimed by the owner with the higher taxable income, rather than jointly - will be targeted - together with holiday homes that aren't genuinely available for rent.

Incorrect claims for newly purchased rental properties is another focus area.

"The costs to repair damage and defects existing at the time of purchase or the costs of renovation cannot be claimed immediately. These costs are deductible instead over a number of years," he said.

Read more: ATOAustralian Taxation OfficeUberAirbnbAirtaskerH&R BlockMark Chapman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation
Raiding super can worsen housing affordability: Research
ATO refers SMSF auditors to ASIC
AFCA secures $40m in refunds
FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees
Government promises transparent financial services regulation
Stage 3 tax cuts pass Senate
Major decline in group insurance coverage: ASFA
How advisers protect themselves from 'rogue' clients
ASIC vigilant on bad SMSF advice

Editor's Choice

UniSuper selects new group insurer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
After more than a decade in business, UniSuper has dropped TAL as its group insurer.

MLC Private Equity launches insto fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
A new private equity fund launched by MLC Private Equity has raised US$762 million ($1.2bn).

Two Brisbane advice firms merge

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Brisbane-based financial advice firms Eureka Whittaker Macnaught (EWM) and Blue Harbour Financial Partners, which are part of AZ NGA, have announced their merger.

Powell backflips on rates pushing back RBA cut expectations

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
This comes as the IMF urges global central banks to remain vigilant to keep inflation down.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach