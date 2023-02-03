Newspaper icon
Associations call for improved access to financial advice

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   12:43PM

The Joint Association Working Group (JAWG) has urged the government to improve access to financial advice through the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) proposals.

In a letter to assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones, the JAWG said the government's response to the QAR should prioritise the needs of everyday Australian consumers.

While compulsory superannuation has numerous benefits for Australians, the JAWG warned without policy improvements, only a third of retirees will receive financial advice in the next decade.

Further, the number of financial advisers in Australia has declined from 26,500 to 16,671 from 2019 to 2022, according to research from Rainmaker Information, noted the JAWG.

"Urgent action is needed, the government has a rare opportunity to deliver affordable and accessible advice to consumers as an outcome of its response to the Quality of Advice Review," the JAWG stated.

"Some stakeholders continue to argue for the status quo without offering real solutions for the many Australians who retire each year without financial advice. Any responsible Quality of Advice Review must increase access to quality financial advice, while maintaining appropriate consumer protections."

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The JAWG believes that for the government's financial advice package to be successful, it must prioritise the needs of consumers by ensuring access to scaled advice through various channels, including digital.

The working group also called for the support and growth of a professional financial advice sector, removal of non-beneficial regulatory and disclosure requirements, reduction in the time and cost for preparing quality financial advice, and a clear, and stable regulatory approach that encourages the provision of financial advice.

"Australian consumers will be left behind without the adoption of a holistic package of reforms," the JAWG said.

"The reforms must extend beyond easy wins such as streamlining fee disclosure requirements and iron out obligations like the design and distribution obligations."

The letter to Jones was signed by Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson, Boutique Financial Planning Principals Association president David Murdoch, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand group executive Simon Grant, CPA Australia executive general manager Gary Pflugrath, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood, Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs, FINSIA chief executive and managing director Yasser El-Ansary, Institute of Public Accounts chief executive Andrew Conway, Licensee Leadership Forum chief executive Neil Younger, SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney, Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association chief executive Judith Fox, The Advisers Association chief executive Neil Mcdonald, and CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll.

