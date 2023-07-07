Newspaper icon
Asset managers dismiss liquidity risks: FCA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 7 JUL 2023   12:27PM

Too many asset managers are disregarding liquidity risks and are unprepared in the event of mass redemptions, a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finds.

The UK regulator found that many authorised funds dismiss their liquidity management obligations by way of poor stress testing and inappropriate governance frameworks.

An authorised fund can be structured as an authorised unit trust, open-ended investment company, or authorised contractual scheme. The regulator did not detail the asset class the funds invest in. Interestingly, it did not examine property funds.

While asset managers have governance and organisational arrangements in place to meet large one-off redemptions, these were insufficient when it comes to "cumulative or market-wide redemptions that could have a significant impact on a fund", the FCA found.

Many had the building blocks and tools for effective liquidity management, but these "lacked coherence when viewed as a full process and were not always embedded into daily activities".

Many asset managers attach "insufficient weight" to liquidity risk management in their governance oversight arrangements. They also lacked the know-how and proper procedures when it came to urgent escalation events, particularly in volatile environments.

The collapsed Woodford Equity Income Fund is a case study of poor liquidity management. The fund's administrator Link Group recently settled with the FCA to compensate victims.

When it comes to liquidity stress testing, a wide variety of methods are in use. Some methodologies were insufficient to assess actual liquidity of the portfolio, using assumptions that were not appropriately conservative, the FCA said.

FCA director of wholesale buy-side Camille Blackburn said: "We have seen examples in the market where liquidity risk has crystallised and the impact this can have on investors."

"This review should serve as a warning to all asset managers that they need to get this right. We expect boards to discuss our findings and assure themselves that their firms are not amongst the minority with serious gaps in managing liquidity risk. It's vital the outliers take quick action. They risk regulatory intervention if they don't take this opportunity to address weaknesses," she said.

The FCA issued the warning as the UK ushers in the Consumer Duty, which comes into force on July 31.

The mandate for all firms the FCA regulates is to essentially act to deliver good outcomes for retail customers; act in good faith, avoid foreseeable harm, and support customers to pursue financial objectives.

As the cost-of-living crisis also grips the UK, the FCA, under the new Duty, has set out its expectations for financial institutions to offer consumers fair and competitive saving rates.

The FCA said that it has seen "some positive action by banks and building societies to improve their rates, and to ensure their customers are benefiting from better value products".

"We now want to see that progress accelerate.  We are also increasingly seeing customers switching their savings products to those with higher rates. We continue to urge savers to shop around to make sure they're getting the best deal," the FCA said.

Read more: FCAFinancial Conduct AuthorityConsumer DutyCamille BlackburnLink GroupWoodford Equity Income Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

