Executive Appointments
ASIC wealth director nabs promotion
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 24 SEP 2020   12:39PM

The corporate watchdog's executive director of wealth management has nabbed a promotion and will now assume the role of ASIC's executive director of financial services.

Joanna Bird has been appointed in the role after many years with the regulator and will retain her responsibilities leading ASIC's wealth management arm.

She was appointed in her role as the executive director of wealth management in January 2019, after serving as a senior executive leader in the regulator's financial advisers division previous.

In her previous role, Bird led and managed a team of 60 people across several Australian states, responsible for all aspects of regulation of the financial advice industry in Australia.

Prior to her tenure with ASIC, Bird worked as an associate professor at Sydney University's Law School from 2010 to 2013, where she was responsible for teaching postgraduate and undergraduate courses in the areas of financial services regulation and regulatory theory.

During this time, Bird also worked as a consultant to Bapepam-LK, the Indonesian capital market and non-bank financial regulator to assist in the development of regulatory policy.

Prior to this, she worked with ASIC for nearly eight years, from January 2001 until October 2009.

During this time, she worked in a variety of roles, including as a senior lawyer and assistant director of major projects and regulatory policy, before being promoted as the director and senior executive of strategic policy.

In her final role in her first stint with ASIC, Bird was responsible for developing ASIC's regulatory policy and law reform projects, providing strategic advice to the Commission and other areas within ASIC. She also managed ASIC's relationship with the Commonwealth Treasury.

Bird started off her career as an associated to the Honorary Michael McHugh, of the High Court of Australia, who served from 1989 to 2005. She worked with McHugh as an associate for one year in 1990.

After this, she worked as a solicitor for Allens' banking and finance sectors, before becoming a lecturer at the University of Sydney in its Faculty of Law. She worked as a lecturer at the university for six years, where she also researched and wrote about corporate law and private international law.

