ASIC updates qualified tax relevant provider definition

Financial advisers who are both a relevant provider and a registered tax agent now satisfy the definition of a "qualified tax relevant provider" without having to undertake specific courses, according to ASIC.

The corporate regulator said it made a one-off update to the Financial Advisers Register on November 3 to record that individuals who are both a relevant provider and a registered tax agent on 20 September 2023 can provide tax (financial) advice services to retail clients on relevant financial products.

A qualified tax relevant provider is defined as a relevant provider who is a registered tax agent and/or meets the education and training requirements.

The update follows the passage of Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 3) Act 2023, which contains the recognition of veteran financial advisers' experience and addresses technical limitations in the current framework, relevant to both new entrants into the financial advice industry and tax agents providing a tax (financial) advice service to retail clients.

ASIC said it wrote to affected individuals and their AFSLs in October regarding the one-off update.

"There is no cost to notify ASIC of whether a relevant provider can or cannot provide tax (financial) advice services for the first time," ASIC said.

"It is important to note that it is the responsibility of AFS licensees to ensure that the information recorded on the Financial Advisers Register about their relevant providers is correct."