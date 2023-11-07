Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC updates qualified tax relevant provider definition

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 NOV 2023   12:36PM

Financial advisers who are both a relevant provider and a registered tax agent now satisfy the definition of a "qualified tax relevant provider" without having to undertake specific courses, according to ASIC.

The corporate regulator said it made a one-off update to the Financial Advisers Register on November 3 to record that individuals who are both a relevant provider and a registered tax agent on 20 September 2023 can provide tax (financial) advice services to retail clients on relevant financial products.

A qualified tax relevant provider is defined as a relevant provider who is a registered tax agent and/or meets the education and training requirements.

The update follows the passage of Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 3) Act 2023, which contains the recognition of veteran financial advisers' experience and addresses technical limitations in the current framework, relevant to both new entrants into the financial advice industry and tax agents providing a tax (financial) advice service to retail clients.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

ASIC said it wrote to affected individuals and their AFSLs in October regarding the one-off update.

"There is no cost to notify ASIC of whether a relevant provider can or cannot provide tax (financial) advice services for the first time," ASIC said.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"It is important to note that it is the responsibility of AFS licensees to ensure that the information recorded on the Financial Advisers Register about their relevant providers is correct."

Read more: ASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Potential reporting relief for trustees: ASIC
Sterling Income Trust executives charged
Westpac reports $7.2bn profit
Dispute resolution failures land TelstraSuper in Federal Court
Licensees flout breach reporting regime: ASIC
Financial services firms hit with criminal charges
Caddick victims sue auditors in class action
Federal Court freezes assets of pension platform
ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback
Piper Alderman investigates second CFD class action

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas to sharpen efforts down under

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:25PM
Having spent more than two decades working with super funds down under, BNP Paribas says it's spending more time focusing on the quality rather than the quantity of its partnerships.

Future Fund exposed to dangerous Chinese investments: Opposition

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
The Future Fund holds stakes in over 50 Chinese companies with links to human rights abuses and national security threats, associated with the People's Liberation Army, involved in the oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and invested in sanctioned nations such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Morningstar executive lands at ART

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has nabbed a Morningstar executive who most recently spearheaded institutional portfolios and solutions at the research house.

Mirova targets super funds in multi-billion dollar raise

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, aims to secure support from super funds, potentially reaching billions, to launch its sixth strategy focused on energy transition infrastructure.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
8

ERM 2023: Conduct Risk, Compliance & Culture for Financial Services Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.