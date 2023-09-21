ASIC takes legal action against crypto exchange

ASIC takes legal action against crypto exchangeBY ANDREW MCKEAN | THURSDAY, 21 SEP 2023 12:35PM
ASIC has commenced civil penalty proceedings against Bit Trade, provider of crypto exchange Kraken, following alleged failures to adhere to design and distribution obligations for margin products offered to Australian customers.
Since the introduction of the design and distribution obligations (DDO) in October 2021, ASIC claims over 1160 Australian customers have suffered financial losses totalling around $12.95 million while using Bit Trade's margin trading product via the Kraken exchange.
ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "These proceedings should send a message to the crypto industry that products will continue to be scrutinised by ASIC to ensure they comply with regulatory obligations in order to protect consumers."
"ASIC's action should be a reminder of the importance to comply with the design and distribution obligations so that financial products are distributed to consumers appropriately."
The regulator said that Bit Trade's margin trading product operates as a credit facility as it offers customers credit for buying and selling certain crypto assets on Kraken, a feature Bit Trade called "margin extension." Notably, the feature allows customers to receive credit extensions for up to five times the value of their collateral.
In June 2022, ASIC flagged its concerns to Bit Trade for failing to comply with DDO. Despite this warning, Bit Trade continues to offer its margin product to Australian customers without a target market determination.
As part of the legal proceedings, ASIC is seeking declarations, a pecuniary penalty, and court injunctions to put a stop to the alleged "contravening conduct."
The date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled by the Court.
