Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC suspends FTX Australia's licence

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 NOV 2022   12:42PM

ASIC has suspended the Australian financial services licence of embattled crypto company FTX.

FTX entered voluntary administration on November 11, and the AFSL is suspended until 15 May 2023.

However, for the time being, FTX can continue to provide limited financial services that relate to the termination of existing derivatives with clients.

KordaMentha has been appointed as voluntary administrators of FTX Australia and its subsidiary FTX Express, which operates a digital currency exchange that's not regulated by ASIC.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

In the United States, FTX Trading, West Real Shires Services (trading as FTX US) and other affiliated companies have also commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

FTX Trading became the ultimate holding company of FTX Australia on 23 September 2021.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Prior to its suspension, FTX Australia's licence permitted it to deal in, make a market for and provide general advice relating to derivatives, and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

FTX Australia can apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision. Although, ASIC is encouraging clients of FTX Australia to carefully monitor the situation and look out for updates by the FTX Group, as well as from FTX Australia's administrators.

In a letter to staff about the FTX catastrophe, Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said: "As regulation for crypto exchanges, or in Australia we refer to as digital currency exchanges (DCE), is still in its early formative stages or completely absent in most places, there is almost no way of detecting poor risk management from the outside."

"Unlike traditional finance products such as a managed fund or ETF, if a DCE collapses, investors lose whatever assets they have left on the platform as they had no legal entitlement towards those assets to begin with. They become unsecured creditors; most crypto investors in Australia have no clue of that."

*Monochrome Asset Management is not affiliated with FTX nor engages with counterparties with FTX exposure.

Read more: FTX AustraliaASICFTX TradingFTX ExpressFTX GroupFTX USJeff YewKordaMenthaMonochrome Asset ManagementWest Real Shires Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC accepts EU firm from advice firm
ASIC bans married duo from providing financial services
ASIC issues more stop orders
Former Courtenay House director pleads guilty
Former DASS clients flood AFCA with complaints
ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing
FPA membership declines, deficit materialises
Financial adviser registration delayed
Another ban for Sirius Financial
ASIC welcomes second ASX market resilience consultation

Editor's Choice

Former van Eyk Research chief sentenced

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mark Thomas, the former chief executive of failed research house van Eyk, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to breaching directors' duties earlier this year.

Zurich Australia appoints investment chief

ANDREW MCKEAN
Zurich Australia has promoted Mathew Drennan to chief investment officer, effective December 1.

Natixis takes on Investors Mutual distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The marketing and distribution capabilities of Natixis Investment Managers and Investors Mutual Limited have been combined, with a head of institutional and head of wholesale appointed.

Financial services sector reports highest rates of burnout

CASSANDRA BALDINI
New data reveals 64% of banking and financial services employees have felt burnt out or emotionally overloaded from work in the last 12 months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.