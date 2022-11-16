ASIC suspends FTX Australia's licence

ASIC has suspended the Australian financial services licence of embattled crypto company FTX.

FTX entered voluntary administration on November 11, and the AFSL is suspended until 15 May 2023.

However, for the time being, FTX can continue to provide limited financial services that relate to the termination of existing derivatives with clients.

KordaMentha has been appointed as voluntary administrators of FTX Australia and its subsidiary FTX Express, which operates a digital currency exchange that's not regulated by ASIC.

In the United States, FTX Trading, West Real Shires Services (trading as FTX US) and other affiliated companies have also commenced voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

FTX Trading became the ultimate holding company of FTX Australia on 23 September 2021.

Prior to its suspension, FTX Australia's licence permitted it to deal in, make a market for and provide general advice relating to derivatives, and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

FTX Australia can apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision. Although, ASIC is encouraging clients of FTX Australia to carefully monitor the situation and look out for updates by the FTX Group, as well as from FTX Australia's administrators.

In a letter to staff about the FTX catastrophe, Monochrome chief executive Jeff Yew said: "As regulation for crypto exchanges, or in Australia we refer to as digital currency exchanges (DCE), is still in its early formative stages or completely absent in most places, there is almost no way of detecting poor risk management from the outside."

"Unlike traditional finance products such as a managed fund or ETF, if a DCE collapses, investors lose whatever assets they have left on the platform as they had no legal entitlement towards those assets to begin with. They become unsecured creditors; most crypto investors in Australia have no clue of that."

*Monochrome Asset Management is not affiliated with FTX nor engages with counterparties with FTX exposure.