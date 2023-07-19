ASIC slaps interim stop order on ClearView

ClearView has copped an interim stop order on two of its life insurance products after ASIC found deficiencies in its Target Market Determination (TMD).

The interim stop order applies to Clearview Life's ClearChoice Income Protection Cover and Accidental Income Protection Cover.

ASIC believes that the Income Protection Cover's TMD failed to consider the impact of key eligibility criteria such as age and minimum employment on the suitability of the product for certain classes of consumers. It is the first interim stop order issued by ASIC on a life insurance product.

The TMD did not specify any meaningful distribution conditions to ensure that it would be distributed to consumers in the target market and exclude distribution those it is not meant for.

As a result, ASIC said it was concerned that the target market contained classes of consumers for whom the product was not likely to be appropriate.

In March, ClearView made several updates to ClearChoice. Clients on the top level of IP cover, for example, are paid 70% of pre-disability income until their cover expires or through to age 65.

Clearview Life is now prohibited from engaging in retail product distribution and providing general advice for the income protection products to new customers.

The orders are valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.

ASIC said it expects Clearview Life to consider the concerns raised regarding the TMD and take immediate steps to ensure compliance. The regulator will then consider making a final order if the concerns are not addressed in a timely manner.

Clearview Life will have the opportunity to make submissions before a decision is made about any final stop orders.

ClearView told clients in an email that the interim stop order affects income protection distributed through general advice only.

"Advisers who provide personal advice are not impacted and can continue submitting applications for ClearView products," ClearView wrote.

"ClearView Life is working with ASIC on resolving the matter urgently and updating the wording of the target market determination (TMD) descriptions of these two covers."

ASIC has issued 39 interim stop orders for defective TMDs relating to general and life insurance products.