ASIC releases May exam pass rate

The proportion of candidates who passed the latest Financial Advisers Exam remains relatively steady at 63%.

Of the 195 candidates who sat the May exam, 122 or 63% passed.

This is in line with the February exam, which had similar results of 195 candidates and a 67% pass rate.

Nearly three quarters of the candidates sat the May exam for the first time.

To date, 20,570 candidates have sat the exam.

The majority (92%) who sat the exam have passed, demonstrating they have the skills to apply their knowledge of advice construction, ethics and legal requirements to the practical scenarios tested in the exam, ASIC said.

About 15,810 are recorded as current financial advisers on ASIC's Financial Adviser Register (FAR).

Nearly 3000 have ceased practising as advisers on the FAR and but can be re-authorised in the future.

Some 950 passed while completing their Professional Year of work and training.

The exam tests candidates in three core areas: financial advice regulatory and legal obligations, including Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act, the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act, the Privacy Act and the Tax Agent Services Act; applied ethical and professional reasoning and communication (including the Code of Ethics); and financial advice construction - the suitability of advice aligned to different consumer groups, incorporating consumer behaviour and decision making.

The next exam sitting will be held on August 10.

Enrolments for the August sitting open on July 3 and close on July 21.