Regulatory
ASIC pursues criminal charges in super
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:27PM

ASIC has outlined its ongoing body of work in the superannuation space, confirming it has compiled two briefs of evidence in support of criminal charges with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions and is undertaking more than 20 enforcement investigations.

Addressing the AFR Business Summit, ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said its recent actions against Rest and Statewide Super are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to ASIC's pipeline of non-Royal Commission-related superannuation litigation.

Offering no details, Chester said the regulator has prepared two briefs of evidence in support of criminal charges with the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions. It also currently has eight matters in litigation, more than 20 enforcement investigations underway, and multiple surveillances related to potential super trustee misconduct ongoing.

The common themes in instances of potential trustee misconduct are trustee competence and oversight, complaints handling processes and mischarging of fees, she said.

ASIC has worked closely with the prudential regulator throughout, Chester said, adding that its recent action against Rest was the result of a tip-off from APRA.

"ASIC's enforcement will tilt strongly towards harm-targeted deterrence, especially in the all-important window of the next 12 to 18 months," Chester said.

"Our approach is premised on the simple equation that harming members, harms the future prosperity of Australian workers, and our most important pool of savings."

In its actions against Rest and Statewide Super, ASIC is seeking pecuniary penalties, alleging the funds breached the Corporations Act and ASIC Act.

In December 2020, the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response) Bill was passed, delaying the ban on super trustees using member's money to pay civil or criminal penalties resulting from breaches of the Corporations Act or ASIC Act.

The ban will now come into effect from January 2022. Until then it is only breaches under the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act, or SIS Act, that cannot be paid for using member money. The ban was originally slated to commence at the beginning of this year.

In addition, Chester said the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDOs) and new complaints handling requirements coming into effect later this year will assist the regulator's work.

"They [DDOs] represent a true step-change in financial services regulation - the frontier of outcomes-based regulation," she said.

ASIC will soon begin meeting with chairs, chief executives, and boards of regulated entities where DDOs could prevent current or future harm, such as loss of shareholder value or consumer detriment, she confirmed. Buy-Now-Pay-Later offerings will be the first targeted.

Link to something lYmaxgXr