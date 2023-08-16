Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 AUG 2023   12:47PM

ASIC has proposed a five-year extension to the design and distribution obligations (DDO), the instrument for which was originally set for a two-year period.

DDO was introduced following a recommendation from the 2019 Financial System Inquiry to compel firms to design consumer-centric financial products and optimise distribution strategies.

The regulator said it intends to extend the operation of the instrument to retain certainty for industry ahead of potential law reform.

ASIC assessed that the ASIC Corporations (Design and Distribution Obligations Interim Measures) 2021/784 instrument is operating effectively and efficiently and continues to form a necessary part of the legislative framework.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Nevertheless, ASIC's proposed modifications to the instrument include its extension to October 2028 and the removal of an outdated exemption concerning cashless welfare arrangements.

"These amendments should not have a substantive effect on the operation of the instrument," the regulator said.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

The deadline for feedback on the proposal is August 25.

Meanwhile, APRA released its final instrument exempting certain RSE licensee directors from the change of control and ownership provisions of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act).

Effective immediately, this exemption eliminates the need for certain RSE licensee directors to seek approval for owning or controlling an RSE licensee, especially when their shareholding doesn't entitle them to personal financial gains.

The decision follows APRA's April 2023 consultation on the draft instrument.

Read more: ASICDDORSE licenseeAPRAFinancial System InquirySIS Act
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry grapples with looming cyber threats
Regulators begin FAR consultation
ASIC appeal in CBA, CFS case dismissed
ASX profits hit by CHESS setbacks, acts on review findings
Veteran adviser cops permanent ban
Active Super to face action over greenwashing
ASIC sues debt management firm, director
ASIC looking to send message with eToro action
Sequoia hires chief operating officer
Are indexes the next target for greenwashing investigations?

Editor's Choice

Former iShares lead joins Stake

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:35PM
Former BlackRock iShares head Jon Howie will become Stake's new chief commercial officer, charged with driving new wealth creation opportunities for investors.

Global wealth to rise 38% by 2027: Report

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:28PM
Despite a decline in aggregate global wealth last year, UBS and Credit Suisse predict an upward trend over the next five years, reaching close to $979 trillion by 2027.

Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services

KARREN VERGARA  |   7:53AM
Madison Financial Group has joined forces with Godfrey Pembroke's Practice Development Group (PDG), consolidating their operational and AFSL services to create a new entity providing back-office services to their financial advice networks.

TelstraSuper enhances lifecycle arrangement, introduces new option

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:10PM
TelstraSuper is extending the length of time its members are invested in growth assets and introducing a new aged-based moderate investment option for those aged between 65 and 70.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.