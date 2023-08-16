ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO

ASIC has proposed a five-year extension to the design and distribution obligations (DDO), the instrument for which was originally set for a two-year period.

DDO was introduced following a recommendation from the 2019 Financial System Inquiry to compel firms to design consumer-centric financial products and optimise distribution strategies.

The regulator said it intends to extend the operation of the instrument to retain certainty for industry ahead of potential law reform.

ASIC assessed that the ASIC Corporations (Design and Distribution Obligations Interim Measures) 2021/784 instrument is operating effectively and efficiently and continues to form a necessary part of the legislative framework.

Nevertheless, ASIC's proposed modifications to the instrument include its extension to October 2028 and the removal of an outdated exemption concerning cashless welfare arrangements.

"These amendments should not have a substantive effect on the operation of the instrument," the regulator said.

The deadline for feedback on the proposal is August 25.

Meanwhile, APRA released its final instrument exempting certain RSE licensee directors from the change of control and ownership provisions of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (SIS Act).

Effective immediately, this exemption eliminates the need for certain RSE licensee directors to seek approval for owning or controlling an RSE licensee, especially when their shareholding doesn't entitle them to personal financial gains.

The decision follows APRA's April 2023 consultation on the draft instrument.