ASIC looking to send message with eToro action

In launching legal proceedings against eToro, the regulator said it's going after the top dog in the contract for difference (CFD) market to send a message to the industry about the importance of the design and distribution obligations (DDO).

During her introductory speech at the General Counsel Summit, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said if the regulatory body achieves a favourable outcome in the ongoing proceedings, it will send a clear deterrent message to other industry participants, emphasising the significance of adhering to DDO.

"That, of course, will protect other investors from exposure to these high-risk derivatives," Court said.

She labelled CFDs as "high-risk, complex and volatile investment products."

"ASIC has long had concerns about these products, which were infamously described by one Federal Court judge as 'financial heroin hits," she said.

"We consider, and the court in that case considered, CFDs to be little more than gambling. We know that most people who invest in these products lose their money and that those losses are substantial."

After the Royal Commission, the government introduced a comprehensive set of new laws aimed at safeguarding consumers and investors, particularly in relation to DDO.

"In the proceedings that we filed last week, we allege that eToro contravened the design and distribution obligations laws by not having in place an appropriate or adequate target market determination for CFDs - which, as noted above, are high-risk, complex and volatile," she said.

She said ASIC identifies DDO as an enforcement priority.

"We proactively looked for an appropriate case where we considered that investors were suffering significant harm. We were determined to bring proceedings given the harm we saw arising from the distribution of these products," she said.

Last week, the regulator commenced proceedings against the multi-asset investor, focusing on the appropriateness of eToro's target market, and the screening test used by the online investment platform that assessed whether a retail client fell within the target market for its CFD product.

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the court, the date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled by the court.

Alongside its case against eToro, ASIC has issued many interim stop orders under the DDO obligations to prevent entities from distributing financial products where it considers the target market determinations to be deficient.

Further, Court outlined the watchdog is keeping an eye on insurers.

"Anyone who has renewed an insurance policy will be familiar with the various statements about the loyalty-based savings you will receive when you renew your policy," she said.

"The savings are usually based on the number of policies you hold, or the years you have been with the insurer."

She said the action taken is in response to failed promises and is reminiscent of some of the conduct seen during the Royal Commission.

Recently, MLC Life Insurance was hit with a $10 million fee for misleading customers and failing to provide benefits.

The life insurer was penalised by the Federal Court after it was found guilty of several breaches of the ASIC Act, the Corporations Act, and the Insurance Contracts Act between November 2015 and October 2018.