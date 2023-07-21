Newspaper icon
ASIC lifts ClearView interim stop order

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUL 2023   6:03PM

ASIC has lifted its interim stop order after ClearView swiftly amended the deficiencies in its Target Market Determination (TMD).

The interim stop order applied to Clearview Life's ClearChoice Income Protection Cover and Accidental Income Protection Cover, which ASIC announced on July 19 it has imposed.

ASIC was concerned that the TMD failed to consider the impact of key eligibility criteria such as age and minimum employment on the suitability of the product for certain consumers.

On July 21, ASIC lifted the stop order. ClearView's updated TMDs shows customers must be aged between 18 and 60, and employed or self-employed at least 20 hours per week, and earning at least $30,000 per year to be eligible for the products.

The policies are not suitable if consumers are employed or self-employed for less than 20 hours per week; do not meet underwriting requirements and have sufficient cash or liquid assets which are likely to cover their financial commitments.

Additionally, the products are not suitable for those who already hold sufficient IP or Accidental IP Cover; and are not able to fund premiums over the life of the insurance contract.

The two products offer an income replacement ratio of up to 60%.

The interim stop order affected IP distributed through general advice only and did not affect advisers who provide personal advice.

ASIC has thus far issued 39 interim stop orders for defective TMDs relating to general and life insurance products. This is the first interim stop order issued by ASIC in the life insurance industry.

Read more: ASICClearview LifeClearChoice
