Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022   11:55AM

ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

The case concerns two credit cards issued by American Express (Amex) that were co-branded with retailer David Jones (the credit cards).

Under the DDO, Amex was required to make a target market determination (TMD) describing who the credit cards would be appropriate for and how the cards should be distributed.

The DDO also requires credit card issuers to review credit card TMDs if they become aware of an event or circumstance indicating the TMD is no longer appropriate.

ASIC alleges that the TMDs issued by Amex did not limit distribution to people looking to make purchases on credit with a card that earned points or other benefits.

The regulator further alleges that by February of this year, Amex was aware that the cancellation rates for consumers who applied for the credit cards in David Jones stores were high, and significantly higher than cancellation rates for credit cards applied for online.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Amex knew some consumers were confused about whether they had applied for a loyalty card or a credit card and that this was a circumstance that indicated the TMDs were not appropriate and required Amex to review the TMD and stop issuing the credit cards.

ASIC claims that despite this, Amex continued to issue the credit cards until July.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the DDO embeds a consumer-centric approach for the issuers and distributors of financial products.

"Product providers must monitor and review whether consumers are receiving products consistent with their needs and cannot bring a set-and-forget mindset to product governance," she explained.

"It is critical that providers respond to poor outcomes they identify by making changes.'

Court added ASIC has now taken multiple actions under the DDO regime, including issuing over 20 interim stop orders.

"This regime turned a new page in the regulation of financial products in Australia and is intended to deliver better outcomes for consumers. It is a priority for ASIC to maximise these increased protections and see the long-term benefits of the DDO regime realised," she concluded.

ASIC is seeking declarations and pecuniary penalties from the Court.

Read more: ASICAmexDDOAmerican ExpressDavid JonesSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SMSF auditors in hot water
Stop orders slapped on two Perpetual funds
Vanguard cops fine for greenwashing
ASIC sues crypto fintech over unlicensed advice
ASIC hands out more interim stop orders
2023 adviser exam dates released
ASIC case against Commonwealth Bank dismissed
Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC
APRA urges entities to strengthen risk management
ETP naming conventions updated

Editor's Choice

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:55AM
ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Magellan FUM back at $50bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.