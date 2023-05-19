Newspaper icon
ASIC issues stop orders to Saxo

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023   12:39PM

Saxo Capital Markets was forced to amend its target market determinations after the regulator raised concerns.

ASIC said the stop orders, handed down on Tuesday, prevented Saxo from issuing new contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail clients because of deficiencies in its TMDs.

The orders were revoked yesterday after Saxo amended the TMDs to address ASIC's concerns, the regulator said.

The interim orders prohibited Saxo from issuing eight types of derivatives to retail clients and opening trading accounts for new retail clients to trade in those derivatives.

The derivatives included single stock CFDs, FX CFDs, ETFs CFDs, Index CFDs, commodity futures CFDs, bond CFDs, index option CFDs and cryptocurrency derivatives.

ASIC was concerned the TMDs for Saxo's derivative products inappropriately included in the target market retail clients who intend to use CFDs as a standalone or core component of their investment portfolio.

The regulator said it was also worried about the impact on retail clients who have an investment timeframe of around one to three years.

"Where overnight financing fees charged for such periods may be significant in aggregate and affect the potential to profit from a CFD position, among other risks," it said.

ASIC further highlighted issues for single stock CFDs, ETF CFDs and index CFDs retail clients seeking growth and income.

The regulator said it made the interim orders to "protect" retail clients from acquiring CFDs from Saxo, where they may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs.

The orders did not prevent Saxo's existing clients from varying or closing their CFD positions, it added.

"ASIC reminds financial product issuers that under design and distribution obligations (DDO), they must clearly define target markets for their products appropriately, having regard to the risks and features of their products," it explained.

"Issuers also need to consider how their product will reach the target market and have appropriate distribution conditions in place to ensure the product is directed towards the target market."

To date, ASIC has issued 36 interim stop orders under DDO, since 31 have been lifted following action taken by the entities to address concerns or where the products were withdrawn.

Read more: ASICSaxo Capital Markets
