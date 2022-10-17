ASIC issues stop orders on Holon funds

ASIC has placed interim stop orders on Holon's unlisted Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin funds due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs) just months after their launch.

The regulator has prevented Holon from offering or distributing them to retail investors, explaining the order bans Holon from issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement for, or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investments in the funds.

The three funds under the regulator's watch are the Holon Bitcoin Fund (ARSN 659 090 294), Holon Ethereum Fund (ARSN 659 090 516), and Holon Filecoin Fund (ARSN 659 090 614).

ASIC felt concerned after Holon's product disclosure statement revealed assets in the fund could face a total loss of value. It said Holon has not appropriately considered the features and risks of the funds in determining their target markets.

The regulator explained that the funds are not suited to the wide target market defined in the TMDs, which included investors with potentially medium, high, or very high risk and return profiles; investors who intend to use the fund as a satellite component, up to 25% of their investment portfolio; as well as investors who intend to use the fund as a solution, standalone component, equaling 75 to 100% of their investment portfolio.

Holon partnered with Gemini to launch the funds in July. At the time, Holon managing director Heath Behncke called the launch a landmark for the Australian cryptocurrency market.

ASIC expects Holon to consider the concerns raised about the TMDs and take immediate steps to ensure compliance.

It said if concerns are not addressed in a timely manner, final stop orders will be placed on the funds, and it could take further regulatory action.

To date, ASIC has used its powers under the design and distribution obligations (DDO) regime to place 10 interim stop orders.

It said four orders have been lifted following actions taken by the entities but six remain in place.

Holon will have an opportunity to make submissions to ASIC before any final stop order is made.