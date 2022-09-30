Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC issues stop order on third property fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 30 SEP 2022   12:00PM

ASIC has made its third interim stop order this month on another property fund after it failed to meet target market determination (TMD) requirements.

Australasian Property Investments Limited (APIL) is the most recent fund manager to be detected by the regulator. The order will prevent APIL from offering or distributing its APIL Essential Retail Income Fund (the Fund) to retail investors.

It prevents APIL from issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement, or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investment in the Fund.

The order is valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.

ASIC explained it made the interim stop order to protect retail investors from potentially investing in a fund that may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation, or needs.

The fund is invested in two shopping centres and is currently raising money to purchase a third shopping centre. It borrows money to support its investment activities and investors in the Fund cannot withdraw their money until April 2029.

In its product disclosure statement, APIL disclosed that money invested in the fund is not guaranteed. It said the monthly income distribution is based on assumptions and results may be different to what's forecasted.

Given these features and risks, ASIC considers that the fund is not suited to the target market as defined in the TMD by APIL.

The alleged target market for the fund includes investors who are looking to invest in commercial properties with the prospect of capital growth and a secure income stream; investors who are cash rich entities or retirees looking for a long-term capital investment along with a monthly return; and investors with a buy and hold strategy who do not require immediate access to capital or with a need for preservation of capital that accrues capital gains and losses over the lifespan of the investment.

ASIC also found that APIL did not meet the information requirements for the TMD.

"APIL also did not meet the appropriateness requirements under the design and distribution obligations (DDO) because the distribution condition was inadequate. APIL's distribution condition relied solely on investors' self-certification that they are in the target market," the regulator said.

ASIC further explained that APIL should consider concerns raised about the TMD and take immediate steps to ensure compliance.

"If ASIC's concerns are not addressed in a timely manner, a final stop order will be placed on the fund," it warned.

ASIC reminded financial product issuers that under DDO, they must define target markets for their products appropriately, having regard to the risks and features of their products.

"Issuers also need to consider how their product will reach the target market and have appropriate distribution conditions in place to ensure the product is directed towards them."

Earlier this month ASIC issued stop orders on the Australian Residential Property Fund and Private Property Trust No. 20 in response to deficiencies in their TMDs.

In late July, ASIC used its powers under the DDO regime to place interim stop orders on three financial firms. These were Responsible Entity Services Limited and two companies in the UGC Global Group. All three stop orders were made in relation to deficient TMDs.

APIL will have an opportunity to make submissions to ASIC before the final stop order is made.

Editor's Choice

BUSSQ sees strength in niche super

ELIZABETH FRY
Chris Taylor says BUSSQ is not looking for a partner and that any future tie-up would be more about cultural fit than industry alignment.

Crescent Wealth names deputy managing director

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Crescent Wealth has appointed Miriam Silva as its deputy managing director, overseeing its group of companies.

Industry funding model discussion commences

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The government has released a discussion paper on the ASIC industry funding model, consulting on opportunities to simplify its design, possibly through the creation of new sub-sector definitions to make the apportioning of costs fairer.

Qualitas secures $440m for debt fund

CHLOE WALKER
The alternative real estate investment manager has secured a new capital commitment from a global institutional investor to underwrite its Construction Debt Fund II.

