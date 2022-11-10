ASIC issues more stop orders

The corporate regulator has placed interim stop orders on offers from Finnia Income (Finnia) in response to its flimsy target market determinations (TMDs).

Finnia, an unlisted company, pursued a $20 million raise under a prospectus through the issue of redeemable preference shares in the company, for the purpose of lending to real estate development projects.

At the time of lodgment of the prospectus, to which potential investors were told to contribute a minimum of $25,000 for a term of 72 months, Finnia had not prepared a TMD. It did so only after ASIC reached out.

According to ASIC, Finnia's TMD should have included investors who were wanting to invest a minimum of $25,000 in redeemable preference shares exposed to the property sector, were seeking an investment earning a higher return on investments than that offered by banks, had a balanced to aggressive risk profile and the ability to read and comprehend the prospectus.

Among other things, ASIC was concerned that Finnia's TMD did not adequately describe the objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers likely to be in the target market in an objective manner.

Instead, it primarily focused on the features of the offer and consumers' understanding of it.

ASIC also found that Finnia's TMD for the prospectus didn't meet the appropriateness requirements under the design and distribution obligations (DDOs).

"This is because the distribution conditions were unlikely to result in the product being distributed to consumers in a suitable target market," ASIC said.

"Finnia's distribution conditions were limited to identifying investors who had already registered with the issuer and were willing to meet the minimum investment of $25,000.

There were no additional processes to investors as being within the target market."

ASIC's penalty stops Finnia from issuing interests in, giving a prospectus for or providing financial advice to retail clients under the existing TMDs.

It previously placed a separate interim stop order on the same prospectus due to disclosure concerns, and said it expects Finnia to consider the concerns raised and take steps to ensure TMD compliance.

"Finnia will have an opportunity to make submissions before a decision is made about any final stop orders," it said.

The penalty comes shortly after ASIC placed and then revoked the same interim stop order on Neldner Road Vintners (Neldner).

After the interim stop order was placed on the offer, Neldner proposed amendments to its TMD that addressed ASIC's concerns.

As a result, ASIC revoked the stop order on November 7.