ASIC issues more interim stop orders

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   12:14PM

Deficiencies in its target market determination (TMD) have seen interim stop orders placed on Interactive Brokers Australia.

ASIC initiated the temporary suspension, valid for 21 days, to prohibit Interactive Brokers from offering, issuing, or giving a product disclosure statement (PDS) and to stop it from providing general advice to retail clients in relation to SYEP Derivatives.

The watchdog was concerned the TMD inappropriately included investors whose objective was to preserve capital and income generation or hedging which it felt was "inconsistent" with the product.

It was also concerned that the TMD included knowledge and experience criteria for the target market that are not described with objective, tangible parameters.

ASIC also flagged unreasonably long periods for distributors to report complaints and specified inadequate and poorly defined triggers for reviewing whether the TMD remains appropriate.

"Further, ASIC was concerned that the PDS was defective because it omitted important information about the benefits, fees and commissions of the SYEP Derivatives, contained a misleading statement about forfeiture of voting rights, and was not worded and presented in a clear, concise and effective manner," it explained.

The watchdog said it expects Interactive Brokers to consider the concerns raised regarding the TMD and PDS and take immediate steps to ensure compliance.

It will consider making a final order if the concerns are not addressed in a timely manner, ASIC said.

Interactive Brokers will have an opportunity to make submissions before a decision is made about any final stop orders.

To date, ASIC has issued 24 interim stop orders under the design and distribution obligations (DDO), 19 of which have been lifted following actions taken by the entities.

Read more: ASICInteractive Brokers Australia
