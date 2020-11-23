ASIC investigates ASX

The corporate regulator is investigating the ASX following an outage last week which saw investors unable to trade for 24 hours.

"ASIC has confirmed to ASX that it is conducting an investigation into the ASX Trade outage on Monday, 16 November 2020," the ASX said in a statement.

"ASX acknowledges that this is appropriate given ASIC's regulatory oversight. ASX takes its obligations very seriously and will cooperate fully with ASIC."

The ASX paused trading last Monday due to a software issue limited to the trading of multiple securities in a single order creating inaccurate market data.

"The outage falls short of the high standards we set ourselves and the standards others expect of us," ASX chief executive and managing director Dominic Stevens said at the time.

"Notwithstanding the extensive testing and rehearsals, and the involvement of our technology provider, ASX accepts responsibility. The obligation to get this right and provide a reliable and resilient trading system for the market rests with us."

Separately, the ASX has also confirmed a "fix" for Centre Point - the exchange's dark order matching service within the ASX Trade system - was enabled over the weekend.

Centre Point will recommence tomorrow, November 24.

The issue with Centre Point meant that Chi-X bids and offers would not be used, with trade execution prices instead being based on ASX best bids and offers only.

The Centre Point data issue became apparent the day after the ASX outage, Tuesday 17 November.

ASIC acknowledged at the time that by not considering Chi-X bids and offers, transactions conducted on Centre Point may no longer constitute a trade with price improvement under the ASIC Market Integrity Rules.

"ASIC is concerned that there have been further issues with infrastructure at ASX and is working with stakeholders to ensure that any impact on the fair, orderly and transparent operation of the markets is minimised," the regulator said at the time.