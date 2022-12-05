Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC hands out more interim stop orders

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 5 DEC 2022   1:00PM

In a bid to protect retail investors from funds that may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs, the corporate regulator has placed interim stop orders on both Australian Fiduciaries Limited (AFL) and APS Savings Limited (APS Savings).

To date, ASIC has issued 21 interim stop orders under the design and distribution obligations (DDO) including the orders for these funds.

The interim stop orders placed on AFL will prevent the firm from offering or distributing three of its funds to retail investors, because of deficiencies in their target market determinations (TMDs).

These funds include: Global SRI Ethical Alpha Fund, Global SRI All Seasons Fund and Global SRI Multi-Strategy Fund.

ASIC considered that the target market for all three funds inappropriately included: investors who need liquidity during the term of their investments, which was not supported by the funds' liquidity features, investors with a tolerance for 'medium' to 'high' level of risk, whilst the risks associated with the portfolio of investments for two funds and the aggressive return objective of one fund are higher, investors with an undefined 'higher-than-average' net worth.

Furthermore, ASIC said that the TMDs did not meet the appropriateness requirements under DDO because they did not include any distribution conditions.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Meanwhile, the order placed on unlisted public company APS Savings stops it from issuing interests in, giving a prospectus for, or providing financial advice to retail clients under the existing TMD.

ASIC considered that the TMD for APS Savings did not adequately describe the objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers likely to be in the target market in an objective manner.

ASIC said that it expects APS Savings to consider the concerns raised regarding the TMD and take immediate steps to ensure compliance. It will consider making a final order if its concerns are not addressed in a timely manner.

"We would like to remind financial product issuers that under DDO, they must define target markets for their products appropriately, having regard to the risks and features of their products," ASIC said.

"Issuers also need to consider how their product will reach the target market and have appropriate distribution conditions in place to ensure the product is directed towards the target market."

The interim orders for AFL and APS Savings are valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.

Read more: ASICAFLAustralian Fiduciaries LimitedAPS Savings Limited APS Savings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SMSF auditors in hot water
ASIC launches civil action against American Express
Vanguard cops fine for greenwashing
2023 adviser exam dates released
ASIC case against Commonwealth Bank dismissed
Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC
APRA urges entities to strengthen risk management
Stop orders slapped on two Perpetual funds
ETP naming conventions updated
ASIC sues crypto fintech over unlicensed advice

Editor's Choice

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:55AM
ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Magellan FUM back at $50bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.