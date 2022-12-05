ASIC hands out more interim stop orders

In a bid to protect retail investors from funds that may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs, the corporate regulator has placed interim stop orders on both Australian Fiduciaries Limited (AFL) and APS Savings Limited (APS Savings).

To date, ASIC has issued 21 interim stop orders under the design and distribution obligations (DDO) including the orders for these funds.

The interim stop orders placed on AFL will prevent the firm from offering or distributing three of its funds to retail investors, because of deficiencies in their target market determinations (TMDs).

These funds include: Global SRI Ethical Alpha Fund, Global SRI All Seasons Fund and Global SRI Multi-Strategy Fund.

ASIC considered that the target market for all three funds inappropriately included: investors who need liquidity during the term of their investments, which was not supported by the funds' liquidity features, investors with a tolerance for 'medium' to 'high' level of risk, whilst the risks associated with the portfolio of investments for two funds and the aggressive return objective of one fund are higher, investors with an undefined 'higher-than-average' net worth.

Furthermore, ASIC said that the TMDs did not meet the appropriateness requirements under DDO because they did not include any distribution conditions.

Meanwhile, the order placed on unlisted public company APS Savings stops it from issuing interests in, giving a prospectus for, or providing financial advice to retail clients under the existing TMD.

ASIC considered that the TMD for APS Savings did not adequately describe the objectives, financial situation and needs of consumers likely to be in the target market in an objective manner.

ASIC said that it expects APS Savings to consider the concerns raised regarding the TMD and take immediate steps to ensure compliance. It will consider making a final order if its concerns are not addressed in a timely manner.

"We would like to remind financial product issuers that under DDO, they must define target markets for their products appropriately, having regard to the risks and features of their products," ASIC said.

"Issuers also need to consider how their product will reach the target market and have appropriate distribution conditions in place to ensure the product is directed towards the target market."

The interim orders for AFL and APS Savings are valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.