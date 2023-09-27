Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 SEP 2023   12:04PM

Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

Over an eight-month period, a product known as the Savings Product was offered, attracting about 700 customers and funds totalling around $1.6 million.

To acquire the interest earning investment product, ASIC said customers deposited AUD into a Bobbob account. The AUD deposits were then exchanged for the crypto-asset USD Coin (USDC), which is said to be a "stablecoin" whose value is pegged to the USD.

This USDC was transferred to Bobbob's lending partners, who in turn, could loan the crypto-assets to various third party borrowers in return for interest.

A portion of the interest earned on those loans was passed on to Bobbob customers. When customers withdrew from the product, their investment (plus interest) was returned in AUD.

The regulator said to market the product, the Bobbob website featured an infographic comparing the interest rates available to customers through the investment product to those offered by various banks.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

ASIC explained that in this time, Bobbob made representation that may have led consumers to believe the crypto-asset linked investment product was approved or licensed by the regulator. Further, that the product shared certain similarities to a bank account, including the risk profile, and was a safe and stable investment with minimal risk of customers incurring capital losses.

Bobbob also made representations that the product earned all customers an interest rate of 7.6% per annum from the time they invested.

Additionally, the regulator has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from Bobbob and its sole director Byron Goldberg regarding the representations.

The undertakings include that Bobbob and Goldberg will each cease to be an authorised representative of Sanlam Private Wealth, the AFSL which authorised Bobbob to offer the product.

Bobbob will not provide financial services to retail clients for 12 months, and Goldberg will himself, not provide, and not be involved in managing a business that provides, financial services to retail clients for 12 months.

Bobbob has fully refunded all customer funds, along with interest, following the discontinuation of the product.

ASIC said it will only accept a court enforceable undertaking when it considers it achieves an effective regulatory outcome, after having weighed the regulatory outcomes offered by other enforcement remedies.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court explained the product risked confusing customers.

"ASIC was concerned Bobbob's representations potentially misled customers about the product's approvals, risks, characteristics and benefits," she said.

"As a result, customers may not have fully understood the product they were investing in."

Court further warned the regulator will continue keeping a watchful eye over the crypto space.

"ASIC will continue to take enforcement action regarding the allegedly misleading promotion of crypto asset based products that could harm consumers," she said.

"Crypto assets can be highly volatile, inherently risky and complex, making it essential that investors receive accurate information."

Bobbob paid the infringement notices on September 20. Payment of an infringement notice is not an admission of guilt or liability.

Read more: BobbobCryptoASICByron GoldbergSarah CourtUSD Coin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NAB to pay $2.1m for knowingly overcharging customers
ASIC takes legal action against crypto exchange
Financial hardship neglect lands Westpac in court
Former adviser lands in jail
Licensees shun remediation obligations: ASIC
NextGen Financial Group forced into liquidation
Trading platform pays $830k over suspicious trades
Adviser registration deadline extended again
Boards must crack down on cybersecurity: ASIC
Adviser exam records 73% pass rate

Editor's Choice

AMP challenges BOLR court ruling

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:52AM
AMP is appealing the Federal Court's Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) ruling that determined in favour of AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the valuations of businesses slashed by 40%.

AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

Praemium secures Mercer mandate

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:15PM
Praemium has entered into a new administration services agreement with Mercer, providing its Virtual Managed Account (VMA) solution and administration services (VMAAS) to the investment giant.

ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:04PM
Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.