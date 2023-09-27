ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

Over an eight-month period, a product known as the Savings Product was offered, attracting about 700 customers and funds totalling around $1.6 million.

To acquire the interest earning investment product, ASIC said customers deposited AUD into a Bobbob account. The AUD deposits were then exchanged for the crypto-asset USD Coin (USDC), which is said to be a "stablecoin" whose value is pegged to the USD.

This USDC was transferred to Bobbob's lending partners, who in turn, could loan the crypto-assets to various third party borrowers in return for interest.

A portion of the interest earned on those loans was passed on to Bobbob customers. When customers withdrew from the product, their investment (plus interest) was returned in AUD.

The regulator said to market the product, the Bobbob website featured an infographic comparing the interest rates available to customers through the investment product to those offered by various banks.

ASIC explained that in this time, Bobbob made representation that may have led consumers to believe the crypto-asset linked investment product was approved or licensed by the regulator. Further, that the product shared certain similarities to a bank account, including the risk profile, and was a safe and stable investment with minimal risk of customers incurring capital losses.

Bobbob also made representations that the product earned all customers an interest rate of 7.6% per annum from the time they invested.

Additionally, the regulator has accepted a court enforceable undertaking from Bobbob and its sole director Byron Goldberg regarding the representations.

The undertakings include that Bobbob and Goldberg will each cease to be an authorised representative of Sanlam Private Wealth, the AFSL which authorised Bobbob to offer the product.

Bobbob will not provide financial services to retail clients for 12 months, and Goldberg will himself, not provide, and not be involved in managing a business that provides, financial services to retail clients for 12 months.

Bobbob has fully refunded all customer funds, along with interest, following the discontinuation of the product.

ASIC said it will only accept a court enforceable undertaking when it considers it achieves an effective regulatory outcome, after having weighed the regulatory outcomes offered by other enforcement remedies.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court explained the product risked confusing customers.

"ASIC was concerned Bobbob's representations potentially misled customers about the product's approvals, risks, characteristics and benefits," she said.

"As a result, customers may not have fully understood the product they were investing in."

Court further warned the regulator will continue keeping a watchful eye over the crypto space.

"ASIC will continue to take enforcement action regarding the allegedly misleading promotion of crypto asset based products that could harm consumers," she said.

"Crypto assets can be highly volatile, inherently risky and complex, making it essential that investors receive accurate information."

Bobbob paid the infringement notices on September 20. Payment of an infringement notice is not an admission of guilt or liability.