Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

ASIC FAR drops as deadline looms

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 29 SEP 2022   12:10PM

The countdown is on for financial advisers that have yet to pass the exam to get off the ASIC Financial Adviser Register by tomorrow, as new analysis shows 295 have dropped off since the beginning of the month.

Since the results of the final exam for those entitled to an extension were released at the beginning of this month, 295 advisers have dropped off the register. Of these, 174 dropped off in the past week.

However, at the same time, 73 new advisers have been added to the register.

By licensee, the groups that saw the biggest drop in numbers during the month were Synchron (29), Ord Minnett (16) and Charter Financial Planning (12).

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

The 882 existing advisers that had qualified for the nine-month extension had to have passed the exam by or at the July/August cycle. When the sitting rolled around, 76% of candidates were attempting it for at least the second time.

The sitting saw a pass rate of 52%, bringing the total proportion of advisers to pass the exam to 92%. Following the results, it was estimated about 500 advisers would not have met the deadline and would be forced to cease providing personal advice from October 1.

Under the legislation, these advisers have until tomorrow to get off the ASIC FAR to be able to sit the exam at a later date and, if they pass, return to providing advice without the need for an undergraduate degree or professional year. Those that fail to do so will be required to complete a degree and professional year in addition to the exam if they wish to return.

At the recent Association of Financial Advisers national conference, chief executive Phil Anderson said he expected to end this month with around 15,800 advisers on the FAR. Today, there is 16,214 - down from 16,365 in the last week of August.

Since the end of 2021, the industry has shed 2289 advisers, according to Rainmaker analysis. Recent research from Rainmaker suggested that, if adviser numbers continue to drop at the same rate they have in the last three years, Australia will run out of advisers by 2027.

In the most recent episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Anderson recently spoke on what the deadline means for the industry, as well as the newly proposed education pathway for experienced advisers.

Read more: ASICAssociation of Financial AdvisersCharter Financial PlanningOrd MinnettPhil AndersonSynchron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel
A year of change: Phil Anderson
AMP cops $14.5m penalty over fees for no service
Court dismisses CBA, CFS conflicted remuneration case
Tech providers support QAR SOA proposals
ASIC updates remediation rules
Research explores advice industry's maturation
Former financial adviser pleads guilty
Dixon Advisory pays $7m for poor advice
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

Editor's Choice

Schroders head of institutional sales retires

ELIZABETH FRY
Schroders has confirmed that its head of institutional sales, Kerrie Howard, has retired after more than a decade with the asset manager.

Iress wins Commonwealth Super Corp mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) selected Iress as its new technology partner in a bid to improve member outcomes, reduce administration complexity and drive down the cost to serve through a digital-first approach.

GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund

CHLOE WALKER
The GQG Partners Global Quality Dividend Income Fund invests in a range of global companies that the boutique believes can sustain long-term earnings.

Members want super funds to adopt crypto: Survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
Nearly a quarter of Australia's general populous say they'd like their super fund to include crypto, according to the second annual Swyftx Cryptocurrency survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.