ASIC FAR drops as deadline looms

The countdown is on for financial advisers that have yet to pass the exam to get off the ASIC Financial Adviser Register by tomorrow, as new analysis shows 295 have dropped off since the beginning of the month.

Since the results of the final exam for those entitled to an extension were released at the beginning of this month, 295 advisers have dropped off the register. Of these, 174 dropped off in the past week.

However, at the same time, 73 new advisers have been added to the register.

By licensee, the groups that saw the biggest drop in numbers during the month were Synchron (29), Ord Minnett (16) and Charter Financial Planning (12).

The 882 existing advisers that had qualified for the nine-month extension had to have passed the exam by or at the July/August cycle. When the sitting rolled around, 76% of candidates were attempting it for at least the second time.

The sitting saw a pass rate of 52%, bringing the total proportion of advisers to pass the exam to 92%. Following the results, it was estimated about 500 advisers would not have met the deadline and would be forced to cease providing personal advice from October 1.

Under the legislation, these advisers have until tomorrow to get off the ASIC FAR to be able to sit the exam at a later date and, if they pass, return to providing advice without the need for an undergraduate degree or professional year. Those that fail to do so will be required to complete a degree and professional year in addition to the exam if they wish to return.

At the recent Association of Financial Advisers national conference, chief executive Phil Anderson said he expected to end this month with around 15,800 advisers on the FAR. Today, there is 16,214 - down from 16,365 in the last week of August.

Since the end of 2021, the industry has shed 2289 advisers, according to Rainmaker analysis. Recent research from Rainmaker suggested that, if adviser numbers continue to drop at the same rate they have in the last three years, Australia will run out of advisers by 2027.

In the most recent episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Anderson recently spoke on what the deadline means for the industry, as well as the newly proposed education pathway for experienced advisers.