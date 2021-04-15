ASIC extends advice relief measure

ASIC is extending the relief measure that allows financial advisers to provide a Record of Advice (ROA) rather than a statement of advice (SOA) until October 15.

The decision to extend the relief measure came after consulting with the industry, the corporate regulator said, which found that some practices have found the measure helpful.

The temporary measure was introduced in April 2020. ROAs can replace SOAs for existing clients whose personal situations have changed due to COVID-19, and if the client sees advisers from the same licensee or practice, but not their usual adviser.

The present advice must be in relation to existing financial products that the client received advice on.

The client must also be informed about any conflicts of interest, remuneration or benefits that the adviser might receive.

ASIC's two other measures, which were introduced at the same time, will not be extended.

Relief to facilitate advice about the federal government's early access to superannuation initiative has ended as the scheme was finalised on 31 December 2020. Advisers did not need to provide an SOA when providing advice about the scheme.

The relief to extend the timeframe for providing time critical SOAs has also ended. This helped advisers provide advice up to 30 business days instead of five business days to supply an SOA. Following industry feedback, this relief was no longer necessary.