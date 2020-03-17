ASIC drags CFS to court over MySuper

ASIC has commenced civil proceedings in the Federal Court against Colonial First State, alleging that it engaged in misleading communication with members.

Following the introduction of legislation in 2012 that required trustees to offer members a default MySuper product, ASIC alleges CFS communicated with members of the FirstChoice Fund in a misleading way.

The communications in question regarded provision of investment directions to stay with CFS' FirstChoice Fund rather than transitioning to the CFS MySuper product.

ASIC's case focuses on template letters sent to members and 46 telephone calls made in accordance with scripts. ASIC also alleges that CFSIL failed to provide a "general advice warning" during the telephone calls.

"It is notable that a total of 8605 members provided an investment direction keeping them in the existing product," ASIC said.

The regulator contends that the communication to members breached CFS' obligations to do all things necessary to ensure that financial services covered by its licence provided efficiently, honestly and fairly as well as its obligations to comply with financial services laws.

The ASIC action comes after the Royal Commission heard former CFS general manager Linda Elkins admit 15,000 super members had not been moved to MySuper products by the deadline.

The Royal Commission also heard CFS encouraged customers to stay in super options with commissions and/or higher fees in an effort to maintain revenue.

Elkins is named in a class action on the matter filed by Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, which alleges CFS' implementation of the MySuper reforms was slow and the fund breached its duties to members.

ASIC is seeking declarations of breaches of s12DA of the ASIC Act and ss912A(1)(a) and (c), 949A and 1041H of the Corporations Act and the imposition of civil penalties under ss12DB and 12DF of the ASIC Act in relation to the communications.

The amount of the penalty will be determined by the court.

Commonwealth Bank said in a statement it had been informed by CFS that a civil penalty claim has been brought by ASIC.

"The claim alleges certain contraventions of the ASIC Act and the Corporations Act," Commonwealth Bank said.

"CFSIL is currently reviewing ASIC's claim and CFSIL will provide any update as required."

On the same day, ASIC announced AMP Life and AMP Capital have paid more than half a million in fines. The former has been penalised $275,500 while the latter paid $500,000.

"ASIC issued the infringement notices as it considers there are reasonable grounds to believe there were breaches of the ASIC Derivative Transactions (Reporting) Rules 2013 (ASIC Rules) by AMP Life between August 2015 and February 2018 and by AMP Capital between March 2016 and September 2018," ASIC said.

The infringement notices relate to ASIC rules requiring counterparties to report derivative transaction position information to derivative trade repositories.

ASIC said it has grounds to believe that AMP Life failed to report information on about 940 transactions on 113 separate business days and failed to correctly report collateral information about 9224 transactions on 388 separate business days.

The regulator also alleges AMP Life failed to take reasonable steps to ensure BNP Paribas Fund Services Australasia was reporting information that was complete, accurate and current.

It follows action by ASIC earlier this week, announcing it would pursue Commonwealth Bank in the Federal Court over lending to a problem gambler and its AgriAdvantage Plus Package.