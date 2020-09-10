NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC delays RG97 again
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:33PM

The corporate regulator is delaying RG97 fee and disclosure requirements for two years as a result of COVID-19.

ASIC said it is pushing back the timeframe when superannuation funds and managed investment product issuers are required to update their product disclosure statements, which originally applied to PDSs issued on or after 30 September 2020.

Now, PDSs given on or after 30 September 2022 must comply with the new requirements, which must reflect more clarity in areas such as the disclosure of performance fees, significant event notice requirements, and the identification and treatment of derivative costs.

The changes are also applicable to issuers of investment life insurance products, and operators of investor directed portfolio services (IDPSs) and managed discretionary account (MDA) services.

"Trustees can choose to opt-in to the regime from 30 September 2020 for PDSs and 1 July 2020 for periodic and exit statements," ASIC superannuation senior executive leader Jane Eccleston wrote.

Trustees choosing to opt-in must make a written record that includes the date of election and the PDS/product to which the election applies.

Periodic and exit statements with reporting periods commencing on 1 July 2021 must comply with the new requirements, she said.

Eccleston added that the extension will give super funds and product issuers more time and flexibility in light of COVID-19.

Further, she flagged that ASIC will continue to develop its proposals on disclosure by platforms.

"In the first instance, ASIC proposes to issue a consultation paper responding to the recommendations made by the external expert in REP 581 on platforms and feedback previously provided by industry and other stakeholders. We are working towards issuing this consultation paper; however, the timing has been affected by COVID-19 priorities," she said.

In November last year, ASIC gave a major update to RG97 Disclosing Fees and Costs in PDSs and Periodic Statements, outlining a suite of new requirements that was meant to apply from late-2020.

Some of the changes include re-grouping values in the renamed fees and costs summary to more clearly specify which are on-going, and which are based on member activities. Fees and costs must be categorised into three groups: administrative, investment and transaction.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
