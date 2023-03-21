ASIC consults on sunsetting class orders

ASIC is consulting on the potential remaking of class orders related to managed investment schemes and corporate directors of corporate collective investment vehicles.

Class Order [CO 13/519] Changing the responsible entity; and Class Order [CO 13/656] Equality of treatment impacting on the acquisition of interests are due to sunset on October 1.

Class Order [CO 13/519] modifies the requirements for members to initiate a change of RE of a listed scheme. It clarifies that members must pass ordinary resolutions to remove and replace an RE. In the absence of this relief, the resolutions required to change the RE are unclear.

Class Order [CO 13/656] provides an exemption for REs and corporate directors from the duty to treat members equally in certain circumstances. This is because, in some situations, it may be appropriate to offer interests in a registered scheme or shares in a retail CCIV on the basis that some members are treated differently to other members, ASIC explained.

"ASIC considers the class orders are operating effectively and efficiently and continue to form a necessary and useful part of the legislative framework. The fundamental policy principles that underpin the class orders have not changed," the regulator said.

If remade, the orders will stand for a further five years. ASIC is seeking feedback from responsible entities until April 11.