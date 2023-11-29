Newspaper icon
ASIC confirms adviser registration deadline

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 NOV 2023   12:48PM

After receiving Royal Assent on November 27, ASIC is urging all financial advisers who service retail clients to register before the 1 February 2024 final deadline.

From this date, advisers otherwise known as relevant providers who provide personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products must be registered with ASIC. This excludes time-share advisers as well as provisional relevant providers.

In preparation, the regulator released Information Sheet 276 FAQs: Registration of Relevant Providers and Information Sheet 277 Registration of Relevant Providers: Guidance on Making Declarations.

Information Sheet 276 details the registration requirement and process, registrations ceasing, and multiple registrations.

Information Sheet 277 provides AFSLs guidance on the declarations they are required to make when applying to register their relevant providers.

ASIC urges AFSLs to register their relevant providers via ASIC Connect as soon as possible.

From 1 February 2024, unregistered relevant providers who provide personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products, and the AFSLs that authorised the relevant provider at the relevant time, will be breaking the law, ASIC said.

"It is crucial that AFS licensees and Relevant Providers understand their obligations in relation to relevant provider registration."

ASIC will also host two webinars to provide more information to AFSLs and advisers.

The December 6 session will be an overview of the registration requirement, while the December 7 session is a practical guide on registering.

The new registration laws form part of Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 1) Bill 2023, which received Royal Assent on November 27.

The registration deadline has been delayed on numerous occasions. Advisers were originally required to register by 1 January 2023.

