ASIC bolsters leadership

The corporate regulator is adding an executive director of operations, chief financial officer and chief people officer.

Announcing the appointments today, ASIC said they are intended to strengthen its capability and effectiveness.

Joining in January as executive director, operations will be Zak Hammer. She is currently a director at Inform Software and previously spent nearly two decades at Qantas in a range of senior roles including head of business technology operations.

With more than 20 years' experience, Hammer has significant skill in business transformation, optimisation and cultural change.

Peter Dunlop has joined as chief financial officer, coming over from Sport Australia where he spent seven years in similar roles. He is also a former deputy financial officer at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, and has worked for the Department of Finance and Deregulation.

In this role he will oversee finance strategy and projects, management accounting, statutory reporting, finance systems, compliance advisory, industry funding, financial operations and unclaimed monies.

Meanwhile, Nicole Collins has been appointed chief people officer. She is responsible for workforce planning, talent acquisition, organisational development, leadership and learning, health, safety and wellbeing, workplace relations and advisory, remuneration and benefits, and diversity and inclusion.

She has previously worked with the ATO and the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Finally, ASIC has also appointed several regional commissioners to work with local stakeholders.

Mark Adams has been appointed regional commissioner for New South Wales, John Wallace will take care of Victoria and Rhian Richards has been named Western Australia's commissioner. All three are taking on these new roles in addition to their existing responsibilities.