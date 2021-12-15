NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC bans two Sydney based advisers

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 DEC 2021   11:48AM

ASIC has banned the directors of Premier Wealth Management from providing financial advice, while also stripping the firm of its AFS licence.

The corporate regulator announced on Tuesday (December 14) it has banned Sydney-based financial advisers Gerald Cummings and Craig Allen for a period of five years, after the pair were found to have engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct.

The bans prevent Cummings and Allen from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business, and controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

ASIC said it found Cummings "failed to give Statements of Advice when there had been significant changes in clients' circumstances and the basis for the advice".

"He engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in relation to review checklists on client files, claiming to confirm that certain tasks in the advice process had occurred when they had not," ASIC stated.

Cummings also failed to implement a system to refund clients that had been overcharged fees.

The ASIC statement says it found Allen was involved in Cummings' non-compliance with the requirement to provide SoAs.

Allen had also audited his own files, engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in relation to checklists on client files and had also failed to implement a system to refund any client overpayments.

ASIC said Allen failed to demonstrate that he has the skills, knowledge, and expertise to perform his duties as a responsible manager and financial adviser to the standard required.

ASIC found that both Cummings and Allen demonstrated prolonged, wide ranging and ongoing incompetence and lacked compliance mentality.

Cummings and Allen have the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

Read more: ASICPremier Wealth ManagementCraig AllenGerald Cummings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

OnePath sued over fees for no service
ASIC bolsters leadership
ASIC takes 'ASX Wolf' to court
More advisers fail FASEA exam
ASIC sues ANZ in final civil RC case
LIC appoints former Wallaby as director
Financial Advice Hub goes live
Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members
AAT downgrades adviser banning
ASIC sets out limited advice expectations

Editor's Choice

Cbus strengthens in-house investment team

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:51AM
With the percentage of assets managed in-house at Cbus heading towards 40%, the super fund has made a raft of appointments in support and announced the retirement of its head of private markets.

Labor pledges calm in superannuation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Labor promises that superannuation will not be hotly contested in the upcoming federal election, vowing that if it comes to power in 2022 it will not introduce major changes.

NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
NZ Super Fund has selected UBS Asset Management to manage $4.9 billion across two passive mandates.

SSGA creates regional ESG role

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
State Street Global Advisors appointed a sustainable investing specialist from CareSuper to a newly created position.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.