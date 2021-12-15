ASIC bans two Sydney based advisers

ASIC has banned the directors of Premier Wealth Management from providing financial advice, while also stripping the firm of its AFS licence.

The corporate regulator announced on Tuesday (December 14) it has banned Sydney-based financial advisers Gerald Cummings and Craig Allen for a period of five years, after the pair were found to have engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct.

The bans prevent Cummings and Allen from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business, and controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

ASIC said it found Cummings "failed to give Statements of Advice when there had been significant changes in clients' circumstances and the basis for the advice".

"He engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in relation to review checklists on client files, claiming to confirm that certain tasks in the advice process had occurred when they had not," ASIC stated.

Cummings also failed to implement a system to refund clients that had been overcharged fees.

The ASIC statement says it found Allen was involved in Cummings' non-compliance with the requirement to provide SoAs.

Allen had also audited his own files, engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in relation to checklists on client files and had also failed to implement a system to refund any client overpayments.

ASIC said Allen failed to demonstrate that he has the skills, knowledge, and expertise to perform his duties as a responsible manager and financial adviser to the standard required.

ASIC found that both Cummings and Allen demonstrated prolonged, wide ranging and ongoing incompetence and lacked compliance mentality.

Cummings and Allen have the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.