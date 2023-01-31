ASIC bans Gold Coast businessman

ASIC has banned a Gold Coast director from providing financial services for four years after discovering his business leased an algorithmic trading program and operated without a licence.

Gregory William Finerty, the sole director of Bradford AI, has been handed down the penalty following the hiring of an automated trading robot, designed to work on foreign exchange (FX) trading platforms.

Bradford AI leased "Robot 1" to trade on the FX market, using an Australia-based over-the-counter contracts for difference (CFD) broker.

Further, the regulator said Finerty carried on a financial services business without an Australian financial services licence and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

ASIC said between January 2020 to roughly the end of December 2021, Finerty dealt in financial products without a licence by arranging for his clients to acquire and dispose of financial products, being foreign currency CFDs.

It also found Finerty misled clients about the performance of Robot 1 and directed or assisted clients to mislead the CFD broker about their trading experience.

The regulator determined Finerty is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, is not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services and is likely to contravene financial services law.

"He is banned from controlling, whether alone or with others, an entity that carries on a financial services business and performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business," said ASIC.

The ban is recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register.

Finerty has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of the decision.