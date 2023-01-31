Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC bans Gold Coast businessman

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 31 JAN 2023   12:29PM

ASIC has banned a Gold Coast director from providing financial services for four years after discovering his business leased an algorithmic trading program and operated without a licence.

Gregory William Finerty, the sole director of Bradford AI, has been handed down the penalty following the hiring of an automated trading robot, designed to work on foreign exchange (FX) trading platforms.

Bradford AI leased "Robot 1" to trade on the FX market, using an Australia-based over-the-counter contracts for difference (CFD) broker.

Further, the regulator said Finerty carried on a financial services business without an Australian financial services licence and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

ASIC said between January 2020 to roughly the end of December 2021, Finerty dealt in financial products without a licence by arranging for his clients to acquire and dispose of financial products, being foreign currency CFDs.

It also found Finerty misled clients about the performance of Robot 1 and directed or assisted clients to mislead the CFD broker about their trading experience.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

The regulator determined Finerty is not a fit and proper person to provide financial services, is not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services and is likely to contravene financial services law.

"He is banned from controlling, whether alone or with others, an entity that carries on a financial services business and performing any function involved in carrying on a financial services business," said ASIC.

The ban is recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register.

Finerty has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of the decision.

Read more: ASICBradford AIGregory William Finerty
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
Former planner pleads guilty to dishonest conduct
Court ruling reiterates need to comply with AFCA
APRA slaps conditions on Diversa
Paraplanners happy to stay put: Survey
ASIC commissioner to join Vanguard
Talaria appoints chief operating officer
ASIC confirms advisers can offer home equity access guidance

Editor's Choice

Fintech predictions for 2023: Finura

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Finura Group said it expects to see six key themes emerge this year for technology in the financial services industry.

Pella broadens horizons, launches UCITS fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pella Funds Management's offering is gaining traction abroad, with the Sydney-based firm launching a UCITS fund in Europe.

Grollo Group buys Mt Hotham airport

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne's Grollo family has acquired Mt Hotham airport in Northern Victoria for over $6 million.

Private debt a silver lining of market volatility: QIC

ANDREW MCKEAN
Private debt investors can currently find more attractive medium-term returns with improved transaction structures, according to a QIC report.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.