ASIC bans Gold Coast adviser

Gold Coast-based financial adviser Jeneve Matai has been banned from providing financial services for four years.

Matai, an authorised representative and financial adviser of National Advice Solutions, was banned by ASIC in December last year for failing to act in the best interest of his clients. Following the ban, however, Matai applied to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) seeking a review and stay of ASIC's decision.

The AAT refused the stay application in February, but no hearing date has been set for the substantive review of ASIC's decision.

In reviewing a sample of financial advice provided by Matai, ASIC found it was not appropriate, and he prioritised his interests or those of his licensee over the interests of the client.

According to ASIC, Matai provided advice in accordance with what his licensee called a 'layered advice' strategy whereby the advice was separated into pre-determined topics, irrespective of the client's personal circumstances, goals or advice needs.

The layered advice strategy was a process by which clients were provided with superannuation and insurance advice separately, even though the insurance was held within the superannuation fund.

ASIC suggested that by using the layered advice strategy, the advice was templated, inappropriately scoped, and Matai failed to identify or consider the relevant circumstances of the clients when preparing the advice.

This included when recommending the client participate in an ongoing advice arrangement.

ASIC said that although Matai was not responsible for the design and implementation of the layered advice strategy, as a financial adviser he is required to comply with financial services laws and cannot assign his obligations to others.

Matai also audited the files of other financial advisers on an as needed basis, and ASIC found that he failed to identify issues that a competent person auditing the files would have identified.