ASIC bans former risk adviser
BY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 5 OCT 2023 12:17PM
Former insurance adviser John Durant has been banned by the regulator for three years after he was found to have told clients to deposit insurance premiums directly into his personal account.
Durant is prohibited from providing financial services, controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business, or performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business as an officer for three years.
The decision follows ASIC's determination that the former Gosford adviser is not a fit and proper person to perform the roles.
Previously, Durant was the sole director of Assurance Corp (Aust) Pty Ltd (Assurance Corp). Both Durant and Assurance Corp were authorised representatives of Insurance Advisernet Australia Pty Limited (IAA).
ASIC found that from 30 July 2019 to 12 February 2021, Durant instructed clients to deposit money, intended as payment of insurance premiums, into his personal bank account or Assurance Corp's business account, and not into an IAA client monies account as was required by law.
Further, the regulator said Durant failed to pay the funds received into his personal bank account or Assurance Corp's business account to IAA and misused client funds.
Following its assessment, ASIC stated that Durant's misconduct was a result of poor judgement rather than an act of dishonesty. However, a banning order was justified, given the potential for such conduct to harm clients.
Durant has the right to apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.
