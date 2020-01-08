NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JAN 2020   12:12PM

A financial adviser who worked for AMP's Charter Financial Planning and NAB's GWM Adviser Services has been handed a four-year ban after the regulator reviewed a sample of his client files.

David O'Brien failed to consider his clients' circumstances and existing financial products while providing advice, ASIC said.

In providing superannuation advice, O'Brien did not check costs, investment strategy or his clients' existing insurance through their superannuation arrangements.

When providing insurance advice, he failed to prepare a needs analysis or objectively assess what level of insurance cover would achieve his clients' needs, ASIC said.

"One of Mr O'Brien's clients had their cover declined for pre-existing medical conditions after their existing insurance had been cancelled, leaving them uninsured," the regulator said.

O'Brien was licensed by AMP for close to eight years, first through Jigsaw Support Services and later Charter Financial Planning. He then moved to GWM Adviser Services in July 2016.

O'Brien is a member of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, according to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

"The FPA has already taken disciplinary action, Mr David Allen O'Brien's membership of the FPA was terminated on 20 December 2019," an FPA spokesperson said.

He has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

He is the 64th adviser to be banned by ASIC under its investigation of the conduct at the big four banks, AMP and Macquarie.

ASIC is looking at the conduct of Australia's biggest financial institutions in areas of credit and retail lending, financial advice, fees for no service, superannuation trustees, insurance, unfair contract terms and other licensee obligations.

In addition to the 64 advisers, ASIC has also banned three directors so far from the above.

Five of these bannings are subject of appeal, the regulator said.

Read more: ASICCharter Financial PlanningGWM Adviser ServicesNABDavid O'BrienFinancial Planning Association of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC suspends Melbourne-based AFSL
Half of all AFSL applications approved
ASIC drags NAB to court for fees-for-no-service
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
ASIC launches action against AFSL, director
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
Westpac to pay $9.5m for Corps Act breaches
Concerns over cancelled ASFL complaints
AMPFP ceases MDA services
ASIC urges improved insurance outcomes
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 42Wi40eC