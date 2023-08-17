Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC appeal in CBA, CFS case dismissed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   3:20PM

Having had its initial conflicted remuneration case against Commonwealth Bank and Colonial First State dismissed in September 2022, ASIC's appeal of that decision has also now been dismissed.

The case was first brought by ASIC in June 2020 and related to the distribution of Essential Super. CBA staff signed up over 390,000 people to CFS's Essential Super between July 2013 and June 2019 in branches and online. Under an agreement, CBA was entitled to 30% of the total net revenue derived by CFS from the product every financial year. In total, this amounted to about $22.7 million over nine payments.

ASIC alleged CBA and CFS breached conflicted remuneration laws with their agreement to have the former distribute the superannuation product, but the court found that the payments made by CFS to CBA did not constitute benefits within the definition of 'conflicted remuneration', unlike a financial adviser receiving a financial incentive might.

The case was dismissed in September 2022 with costs, stating that the conduct did not constitute benefits under the definition of 'conflicted remuneration'. The following month ASIC confirmed it would appeal the decision as it was concerned it would limited the operation of the conflicted remuneration laws introduced in 2012.

Now, that appeal has been dismissed by the Full Federal Court. Again, ASIC has said it will carefully consider the judgment.

"ASIC pursued this matter because conflicted remuneration has the potential to cause consumers to be given financial product advice that may not suit their needs," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"While the Full Court dismissed the appeal it accepted a number of ASIC's submissions and, importantly, clarified the meaning and reach of the conflicted remuneration provisions for future matters."

